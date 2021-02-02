Store Capital (STOR), the real estate investment trust known as Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, has hiked its dividend for the third quarter by 6.5% to $0.41 per share, as part of an agreement to sell the company to Oak Street Capital, a division of Blue Owl, for $14 billion in an all-cash transaction. As a result, Store has taken the first position in the list with an increase in viewership of 58%.

Store, whose dividend yields 5.18%, said this might be the last dividend payment to shareholders before it is integrated into Oak Street.

The merger consideration represents a premium of around 17% to the stock price right before the announcement but is about 22% lower compared with the high the stock reached in late 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.