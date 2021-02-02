Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) has taken first place in the list with an advance in viewership of 41%.

The company has reported strong results for the fiscal third quarter and guided on better performance in the next quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $9.73, beating expectations. Meanwhile, revenues of $8.46 billion were higher than estimates of $8.41 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $8.9 billion compared with analysts’ forecast of around $8.77 billion. CEO Hock Tan said the solid results were boosted by strong demand from cloud, service providers, and enterprise. The chipmaking unit generated $6.6 billion while the software unit brought in $1.8 billion.

The company pays a dividend of $4.10 per share, which it increased from $3.60 last year. The stock yields 3.11% compared with 1.37% for the average of the technology sector. In addition to the high dividend, the company rewarded shareholders by repurchasing $1.5 billion of shares during the quarter. Broadcom shares are up 5% over the past five days, although they remain down 20% for the year.