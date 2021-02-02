Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is second in the list with a rise in viewership of 26%, on par with Dow Inc. Walgreens has seen its stock underperform during the past 12 months, as the company faces declining sales and profitability due to competition from the online sector, including Amazon.

Adding to the worries, a federal judge ruled a few weeks ago that Walgreens contributed to the opioid crisis in San Francisco along with other pharmacies. The company said it was disappointed with the ruling and will appeal, but the most likely scenario is a settlement.

Walgreens’ results have continued to deteriorate in the latest quarter ended May 31, with sales down 4% to $32 billion and net income falling 76% to $289 million. The company’s stock has lost 23% of its value over the past 12 months.

Walgreens managed to slightly increase its quarterly dividend by 0.5% in July to a quarterly 48 cents per share. The annual rate increased from $1.91 per share to $1.92, equating to a yield of over 5%.

Walgreens’ stock seems undervalued, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.