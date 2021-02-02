Oil major BP (BP) has taken the first position in the list this fortnight, with a viewership increase of 279%. BP’s popularity is unsurprising. The U.K.-based oil company reported a net profit of $8.5 billion for the second quarter, up from $6.8 billion in the previous quarter and $2.8 billion during the comparable period last year.

Oil companies like BP, ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell Plc (SHEL) have reported record earnings in recent quarters thanks to high oil prices triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a time when the broader stock market has been declining due to rising inflation and interest rates.

BP will share some of the windfall with shareholders. The company said it will increase its quarterly dividend by 10% to 25 cents per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.35%. The current dividend is still lower than the 62 cents per share the company was paying before the pandemic. BP will also increase its share repurchases, which is expected to further pepper the stock.

Shares in BP have risen 11.7% since the start of the year but are still 80% down from its record high achieved in 2007.