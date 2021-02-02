Kinder Morgan (KMI) has taken the first position in the list, with the company’s ticker seeing its viewership rise 40% over the past fortnight.

Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company, has reported strong financial results for the second quarter, with adjusted profits climbing more than 20% to $621 million compared to the same period last year. Although the company’s volume sales of crude oil, gasoline, and diesel were down compared to the same period last year, jet fuel volumes were up 19%. This was largely thanks to strong demand for air flights.

The company’s board of directors approved a dividend of $0.2775 per share, slightly up from $0.2700 in the previous quarter. This is the company’s first dividend increase in the past four quarters.

Amid energy security uncertainty stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy infrastructure companies like Kinder Morgan are expected to benefit, given that countries put more emphasis on energy security. Kinder Morgan is an owner and developer of gas transportation systems, including liquefied gas. As Russia reduces gas supplies to Europe, U.S. liquefied gas is in high demand.

Kinder Morgan shares are up more than 7% over the past 30 days. Its annual $1.11 dividend yields an impressive 6.17% compared with an energy average of 4.24%.