Morgan Stanley (MS) has taken the first position this fortnight with an advance in viewership of 138%. Morgan Stanley is expected to announce its results this Thursday along with other large banks like J.P. Morgan (JPM).

The banking sector, which has long suffered from low interest rates, might finally be on track to benefit from rising rates. Banks already started to charge higher interest rates, while they are still paying little for deposits.

Morgan Stanley makes a good chunk of its money from investment banking as opposed to lending. Just this week, Morgan Stanley announced a reshuffling of the investment bank, with current heads Mark Eichorn and Susia Huang transitioning to executive chairs, while Eli Gross and Simon Smith took the roles of co-heads of the division.

Morgan Stanley pays a dividend of $2.80 per share, resulting in a yield of 3.7%, somewhat higher than financial’s average yield of 3.2%.

Shares in Morgan Stanley have declined more than 24% so far this year.