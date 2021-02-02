Kenon Holdings (KEN) has seen its viewership advance 1,546% this fortnight, by far the biggest advance from the pack. Kenon, which owns a majority stake in OPC Energy and minority stakes in shipping company ZIM and Chinese automaker Qoros, announced a dividend of $10.25 per share on June 21, after the shareholders and a Singapore Court approved a capital reduction to the tune of $552 million.

The one-off distribution to shareholders represents a fifth of the company’s market capitalization, with Kenon now having a market cap of $2.3 billion. The dividend will be paid on July 5 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on June 27.

Kenon’s regular dividends have varied from $1.21 per share in 2019 to $3.50 at the beginning of 2022. The company receives regular dividends from its holdings and it also might get additional cash by selling stakes in its companies.

Shares in Kenon have advanced 22.6% over the past 12 months.