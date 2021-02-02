PotlatchDeltic (PCH) has taken the first position in the list this fortnight, seeing a rise in viewership of 1,000%. The company trended after it announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based peer CatchMark Timber Trust in an all-stock deal that valued the target’s common shares at a premium of 55% as of the close of business on May 27, 2022.

Given the dilution, investors were not thrilled about the merger. The stock has fallen more than 18% since the deal was announced, underperforming its benchmark iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, which fell around 14% during the same period.

The deal will add around 350,000 acres of timberlands in the South, increasing PotlatchDeltic’s South ownership to over 1.5 million acres. The company expects annual synergies of around $16 million, which will be available for distribution to shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share, equal to a yield of 3.87%. The company pays out just around 75% of its net income to shareholders.