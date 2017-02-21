Gold Fields Ltd.
Gold Fields Ltd.
$1.00
0.00%
$80.05 B
2.03%
$0.00
0.00%
0.20%
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GFI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-1.59%
|
14.10%
|
41.30%
|
-58.73%
|
-54.77%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Altria Group and Gold Fields Ltd. Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Gold Fields Limited Decreases Dividend by 67%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend by 11.54%
Ani G
|
Find out which company is going ex-dividend for the week of February 20.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Goldfields - (GFI)- engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. As of June 30, 2007, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 89.7 million ounces of gold. Gold Fields has joint venture partnership with Sino Gold Mining Limited to discover gold deposits in China. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Parktown, South Africa.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.09
$0.00
0.000%
$0.15
$0.04
36.364%
$3.35
$3.35
3.704%
$0.13
$0.13
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$34.95
-$1.53
-4.194%
$3.45
-$0.14
-3.900%
$1.19
-$0.05
-4.032%
$3.28
-$0.11
-3.245%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
