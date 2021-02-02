Haverty Furniture (HVT) has taken the lead position this fortnight, seeing its viewership climb 683%.

The furniture retailer reported rising sales and profits in the first quarter of 2022, allowing it to reward shareholders with a dividend increase. The company owning 121 locations across the U.S. has said its sales increased by more than $3 million in the latest quarter to nearly $239 million. Meanwhile, Haverty’s pre-tax income jumped slightly to $25.7 million. The company said its general costs increased due to higher compensation and benefit costs, as well as an increase in distribution and delivery costs.

Haverty hiked its dividend by 12% during the quarter from 25 cents per share to 28 cents. The dividend is payable on June 17 to shareholders of record as of June 2. The company has never missed a dividend payment since 1935. Its dividend currently yields nearly 4%, which is higher than the 1.9% for the consumer discretionary average yield.

Shares in Haverty have declined nearly 40% this year, but remain up 37% to pre-pandemic levels.