Energy company Ovintiv (OVV) has taken the first position in the list with an advance in viewership of 3,500%. Ovintiv has reported downbeat results in the first quarter of 2022, but increased its dividend by 25%.

The company’s capital expenditures rose to $451 million in the first three months of the year from $350 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total production of oil and natural gas and natural gas condensates declined from 538 million barrels of oil equivalent to nearly 500 million. The company’s cash flow increased by around $150 million to $1.05 billion thanks to higher prices for both oil and gas.

This has allowed the company to increase its dividend to an annualized $1 per share, resulting in a yield of 2.2%. The yield is lower than the energy average of 4.2%. The company also announced a plan to double its shareholder returns from 25% of non-GAAP free cash flow after the base dividend starting in October 2022. In the first quarter, Ovintiv bought back $123 million of its own shares and plans to increase payouts in the second quarter.

Ovintiv’s stock has plunged 16% over the past 30 days, but remains up 29% since the start of the year, largely due to higher oil prices.