Royalty Pharma (RPRX) has taken the first position in the list this past fortnight, seeing its viewership advance 800%. The company’s 2021 revenues have risen nearly 8%, but its net income declined 36% to $620 million. The company has invested around $3 billion in new transactions in 2021.

Royalty Pharma, which receives royalties from drugs like Biogen’s Tysabri, AbbVie’s Imbruvica, and Novartis’ Promacta, among others, pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share, resulting in a yield of 1.8%. The company’s stock is down 1.4% this year. Last time the company increased its quarterly dividend was in the first quarter of 2021, from $0.15 to $0.17.

The company’s top drug, a cystic fibrosis franchise from Vertex, contributed $196 million in the last quarter of 2021, up from $159 million during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Gilead’s HIV franchise saw revenues collapse 99% to just around $1 million.

The company’s stock might be a bargain, given that it trades at a sales multiple of 11 versus peers’ 14, according to Morgan Stanley, which noted that Royalty Pharma also has higher growth rates.