Waste Connections
Compare WCN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
WCN Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WCN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
WCN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
14.66%
|
7.64%
|
1.22%
|
0%
|
0%
|
3
Trade WCN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WCN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WCN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Increases Dividend by 8.06%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
Ford Motor Company Leads 109 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Ford Motor Company Leads 109 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
The Brexit & Keeping Headline Risk Away
Aaron Levitt
|
The Brexit & Keeping Headline Risk Away
Trending This Week: Dividend Stalwarts Johnson & Johnson and Wal-Mart
Abhishek Gupte
|
We take a look at how our users searched Dividend.com during the week...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
For the Americans, by the Americans
Abhishek Gupte
|
A look at all-American companies that are protected from a potential euro disaster.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Waste Environment Services Equipment
Additional Links:
Waste Connections (WCN) - this company provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services. As of December 31, 2009, it owned or operated a network of 134 solid waste collection operations, 55 transfer stations, 37 recycling operations, and 43 active landfills, as well as 6 intermodal facilities. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste collection services. Its transfer stations receive, compact, and load solid waste to be transported to landfills via truck, rail, or barge. Waste Connections also provides residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers recycling services for various recyclable materials, including cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. In addition, it offers intermodal services, including repositioning, storage, maintenance, and repair of cargo containers for international shipping companies for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Further, the company provides container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. It serves approximately two million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Folsom, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$22.42
$0.68
3.128%
$0.10
-$0.09
-47.368%
$0.94
$0.06
6.818%
$1.62
-$0.05
-2.994%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$30.29
$0.05
0.165%
$0.06
-$0.05
-45.455%
$2.15
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.03
-$0.01
-25.000%
