Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Bank of America sign and logo

News

Bank of America, Novartis and BHP Group Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Mar 01, 2021

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 1. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, February 26.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
BAC Bank of America Corp. 300.00 0.18 3/4/2021 2.00% -6.16%
BHP BHP Group Ltd. ADR 197.95 2.02 3/2/2021 4.00% -5.70%
NVS Novartis AG ADR 195.04 3.37 3/4/2021 3.90% -12.75%
PEP PepsiCo, Inc. 178.23 1.02 3/4/2021 3.15% -13.16%
QCOM QUALCOMM, Inc. 154.71 0.65 3/3/2021 1.92% -18.91%
RIO Rio Tinto Plc ADR 143.83 3.09 3/4/2021 5.15% -5.88%
LIN Linde Plc 128.22 1.06 3/4/2021 1.72% -11.03%
GE General Electric Co. 110.13 0.01 3/5/2021 0.30% -5.92%
BLK BlackRock, Inc. 106.03 4.13 3/4/2021 2.38% -11.79%
FDX FedEx Corp. 67.54 0.65 3/5/2021 1.02% -16.64%
D Dominion Energy Inc. 55.66 0.63 3/4/2021 3.57% -23.40%
KMB Kimberly Clark Corp. 43.38 1.14 3/4/2021 3.49% -19.96%
EA Electronic Arts Inc. 38.53 0.17 3/2/2021 0.49% -10.86%
EXC Exelon Corp. 37.69 0.38 3/5/2021 3.93% -17.64%
TT Trane Technologies Plc 36.54 0.59 3/4/2021 1.55% -2.07%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap BAC Bank of America Corp. 300.00 0.72 0.18 03/04/2021 2.00% -6.16%
Lowest Market Cap GLOG GasLog Ltd. 0.56 0.20 0.05 03/03/2021 3.42% -10.00%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield HTGC Hercules Capital Inc 1.83 1.28 0.37 03/05/2021 8.08% -1.79%
Lowest Dividend Yield BRKR Bruker Corp. 9.34 0.16 0.04 03/04/2021 0.25% -12.79%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High DRD DRDGold Ltd. ADR 0.76 0.59 0.21 03/04/2021 5.65% -49.58%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High TT Trane Technologies Plc 36.54 2.36 0.59 03/04/2021 1.55% -1.12%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×