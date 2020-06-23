News
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.
You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.
Find out which securities went ex-dividend with decreased payout last week here.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, June 23.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|NLY
|Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
|REIT
|9.78
|1.20
|0.25
|0.22
|-12%
|6/29/2020
|13.08%
|VER
|Vereit Inc
|REIT
|7.28
|0.31
|0.14
|0.08
|-44%
|6/29/2020
|4.54%
|ARI
|Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc.
|REIT
|1.55
|1.40
|0.40
|0.35
|-13%
|6/29/2020
|14.36%
|CVA
|Covanta Holding Corp.
|Equity
|1.25
|0.32
|0.25
|0.08
|-68%
|6/25/2020
|3.46%
|IRT
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|REIT
|1.06
|0.48
|0.18
|0.12
|-33%
|7/1/2020
|4.31%
|NYMT
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|REIT
|0.99
|0.20
|0.20
|0.05
|-75%
|6/30/2020
|7.77%
