Annaly Capital

Stock

NLY

Price as of:

$9.57 +0.04 +0.42%

Industry

Mortgage Investment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Mortgage Investment /

Annaly Capital (NLY)

NLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.47%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

100.85%

EPS $0.99

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

NLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,537,900

Open Price

$9.55

Day's Range

$9.52 - $9.57

Previous Close

$9.53

52 week low / high

$8.07 - $10.51

Percent off 52 week high

-8.94%

NLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

NLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.25

2019-09-27

$0.25

2019-06-27

$0.25

2019-03-28

$0.3

2018-12-28

$0.3

2018-09-27

$0.07826

2018-09-05

$0.22174

2018-06-28

$0.3

2018-03-28

$0.3

2017-12-28

$0.3

2017-09-28

$0.3

2017-06-28

$0.3

2017-03-29

$0.3

2016-12-28

$0.3

2016-09-28

$0.26413

2016-07-07

$0.03587

2016-06-28

$0.3

2016-03-29

$0.3

2015-12-29

$0.3

2015-09-28

$0.3

2015-06-26

$0.3

2015-03-27

$0.3

2014-12-29

$0.3

2014-09-29

$0.3

2014-06-27

$0.3

2014-03-28

$0.3

2013-12-27

$0.3

2013-09-27

$0.35

2013-06-27

$0.4

2013-03-27

$0.45

2012-12-26

$0.45

2012-09-27

$0.5

2012-06-27

$0.55

2012-03-28

$0.55

2011-12-27

$0.57

2011-09-28

$0.6

2011-06-28

$0.65

2011-03-29

$0.62

2010-12-23

$0.64

2010-09-30

$0.68

2010-06-25

$0.68

2010-03-30

$0.65

2009-12-24

$0.75

2009-09-29

$0.69

2009-06-25

$0.6

2009-03-26

$0.5

2008-12-26

$0.5

2008-09-16

$0.55

2008-06-25

$0.55

2008-03-26

$0.48

2007-12-27

$0.34

2007-09-27

$0.26

2007-06-28

$0.24

2007-03-29

$0.2

2006-12-27

$0.19

2006-09-27

$0.14

2006-06-28

$0.13

2006-03-29

$0.11

2005-12-28

$0.1

2005-09-26

$0.13

2005-06-28

$0.36

2005-03-30

$0.45

2004-12-29

$0.5

2004-09-28

$0.5

2004-06-30

$0.48

2004-03-29

$0.5

2003-12-24

$0.47

2003-10-01

$0.28

2003-06-30

$0.6

2003-03-27

$0.6

2002-12-27

$0.68

2002-10-01

$0.68

2002-07-01

$0.68

2002-04-03

$0.63

2001-12-27

$0.6

2001-10-03

$0.45

2001-07-02

$0.4

2001-04-03

$0.3

2000-12-27

$0.25

2000-10-05

$0.25

2000-06-29

$0.3

2000-04-03

$0.35

1999-12-29

$0.35

1999-10-07

$0.35

1999-07-07

$0.35

1999-03-30

$0.33

1998-12-29

$0.305

1998-10-01

$0.27

1998-07-01

$0.32

1998-03-27

$0.32

1997-12-29

$0.22

1997-08-28

$0.18

NLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NLY

Metric

NLY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.90%

-16.67%

0years

NLY

News
NLY

Research
NLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

NLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-09

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-12-13

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

2018-09-11

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2217

2018-08-21

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-10

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-06-14

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-03-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2641

2016-09-15

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-14

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-06-16

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-03-14

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-06-18

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-03-17

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-09-18

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-06-19

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-03-20

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-09-19

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-06-19

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-03-20

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-12-18

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-09-19

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-12-19

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2010-12-15

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2011-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2010-09-22

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2010-06-17

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2010-03-22

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2009-12-17

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2010-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2009-09-21

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-06-18

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-03-19

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-12-18

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-09-08

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-06-18

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-03-10

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-12-19

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-09-19

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-06-19

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-03-20

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-03-20

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-09-15

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-03-21

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2004-06-22

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2004-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2003-09-22

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2003-06-19

2003-06-30

2003-07-02

2003-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2003-03-20

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2002-12-16

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2002-09-18

2002-10-01

2002-10-03

2002-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

2002-07-03

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2002-03-21

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2001-09-21

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-03-22

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-12-20

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-09-27

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2000-03-29

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-12-20

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-09-27

1999-10-07

1999-10-12

1999-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-06-29

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1999-03-25

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1998-12-21

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-09-23

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-06-25

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-03-19

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-12-22

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-10-23

Initial, Special

Special

Quarter

NLY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Annaly Capital on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Mortgage Investment

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments. NLY focuses on mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), Agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1996, and is based in New York.

