Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) - this company operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, invests in, and manages senior performing commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Its investments include CMBS and mezzanine loans. The company would elect to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.