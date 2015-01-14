Best Dividend Stocks
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Stock

ARI

Price as of:

$18.54 -0.08 -0.43%

Industry

Reit Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Diversified /

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)

ARI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.88%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

99.62%

EPS $1.85

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ARI DARS™ Rating

ARI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

308,263

Open Price

$18.65

Day's Range

$18.51 - $18.69

Previous Close

$18.62

52 week low / high

$16.41 - $19.76

Percent off 52 week high

-6.17%

ARI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4600

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4600

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade ARI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ARI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ARI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.46

2019-09-27

$0.46

2019-06-27

$0.46

2019-03-28

$0.46

2018-12-28

$0.46

2018-09-27

$0.46

2018-06-28

$0.46

2018-03-28

$0.46

2017-12-28

$0.46

2017-09-28

$0.46

2017-06-28

$0.46

2017-03-29

$0.46

2016-12-28

$0.46

2016-09-28

$0.46

2016-06-28

$0.46

2016-03-29

$0.46

2015-12-29

$0.46

2015-09-28

$0.44

2015-06-26

$0.44

2015-03-27

$0.44

2014-12-29

$0.4

2014-09-26

$0.4

2014-06-26

$0.4

2014-03-27

$0.4

2013-12-27

$0.4

2013-09-26

$0.4

2013-06-26

$0.4

2013-03-26

$0.4

2012-12-27

$0.4

2012-09-26

$0.4

2012-06-27

$0.4

2012-03-28

$0.4

2011-12-28

$0.4

2011-09-28

$0.4

2011-06-28

$0.4

2011-03-29

$0.4

2010-12-29

$0.4

2010-09-28

$0.4

2010-06-28

$0.35

2010-03-29

$0.35

2006-03-29

$0.505

2005-12-28

$0.505

2005-09-28

$0.505

2005-06-28

$0.505

2005-03-29

$0.505

2004-12-29

$0.505

2004-09-28

$0.505

2004-06-28

$0.505

2004-03-29

$0.505

2003-12-29

$0.505

2003-09-26

$0.505

2003-06-26

$0.505

2003-03-27

$0.505

2002-12-27

$0.505

2002-09-26

$0.505

2002-06-26

$0.505

2002-03-26

$0.505

2001-12-26

$0.49

2001-09-26

$0.49

2001-06-27

$0.49

2001-03-28

$0.49

2000-12-27

$0.465

2000-09-27

$0.465

2000-06-28

$0.465

2000-03-29

$0.465

1999-12-29

$0.445

1999-09-28

$0.445

1999-06-28

$0.445

1999-03-29

$0.445

1998-12-29

$0.42

1998-09-28

$0.42

1998-06-26

$0.42

1998-03-27

$0.42

1997-12-26

$0.4

1997-09-26

$0.4

1997-07-15

$0.4

1997-04-28

$0.4

1996-12-27

$0.36

ARI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ARI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ARI

Metric

ARI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ARI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ARI

ARI

ARI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ARI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

ARI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4600

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-09-12

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-06-12

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-03-12

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-12-12

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-09-12

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-06-07

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-03-13

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-03-14

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-12-12

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-06-17

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-03-15

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-12-14

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-07-28

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-04-28

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-02-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-10-28

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-07-29

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-04-29

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-11-04

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-07-31

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-05-01

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-27

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-11-01

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-08-06

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-05-03

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-02-28

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-11-03

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-08-04

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-05-10

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2010-11-10

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2010-08-11

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-05-12

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-12

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2005-12-02

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2005-09-08

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2005-06-10

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2005-03-14

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-12-10

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-09-14

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-06-14

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-03-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2003-06-12

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2003-03-11

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2002-12-11

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2002-09-05

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2002-06-11

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2001-12-05

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2001-09-13

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2001-03-06

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-12-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-09-15

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-06-13

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-03-20

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

1999-12-01

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

1999-06-16

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

1999-03-09

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-12-04

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-03-17

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1997-12-16

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1997-09-16

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1997-07-03

1997-07-15

1997-07-17

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1997-04-01

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-12-03

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ARI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ARI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) - this company operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, invests in, and manages senior performing commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Its investments include CMBS and mezzanine loans. The company would elect to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

