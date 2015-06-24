Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) - this company provides waste and energy services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy. The company also involves in waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses, as well as independent power production business. As of December 31, 2009, it owned, invested, and/or operated 64 energy generation facilities, which use various fuels, including municipal solid waste, wood waste, landfill gas, water, natural gas, coal, and heavy fuel-oil. In addition, the company owns or operates waste procurement business; landfills for ash disposal; and various waste transfer stations. Further, it engages in insurance operations primarily in property and casualty insurance. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.