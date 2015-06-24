Best Dividend Stocks
Price as of:

$14.81 -0.1 -0.67%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.71%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

1861.92%

EPS $0.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

424,119

Open Price

$14.87

Day's Range

$14.73 - $14.92

Previous Close

$14.91

52 week low / high

$12.92 - $18.38

Percent off 52 week high

-19.42%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-03

Regular

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVA's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.25

2019-09-26

$0.25

2019-06-27

$0.25

2019-03-28

$0.25

2018-12-27

$0.25

2018-09-27

$0.25

2018-06-28

$0.25

2018-03-28

$0.25

2017-12-28

$0.25

2017-09-27

$0.25

2017-06-27

$0.25

2017-03-28

$0.25

2016-12-28

$0.25

2016-09-29

$0.25

2016-06-23

$0.25

2016-03-24

$0.25

2015-12-28

$0.25

2015-09-28

$0.25

2015-06-25

$0.25

2015-03-27

$0.25

2014-12-22

$0.25

2014-09-25

$0.25

2014-06-23

$0.18

2014-03-24

$0.18

2013-12-23

$0.165

2013-09-26

$0.165

2013-06-25

$0.165

2013-03-26

$0.165

2012-12-14

$0.15

2012-10-05

$0.15

2012-06-20

$0.15

2012-03-28

$0.15

2011-12-19

$0.075

2011-09-29

$0.075

2011-06-20

$0.075

2011-03-28

$0.075

CVA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CVA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVA

Metric

CVA Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-18

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-05-09

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-03-07

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-06

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-13

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-05-03

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-09-14

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-05-04

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-02

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-22

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-05

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-03

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-03

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-05-07

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-03-05

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-12-04

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-09-17

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-06-05

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-02-26

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-12-05

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2014-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-09-10

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-06-06

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-03-07

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-11-27

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-09-19

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-06-12

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-03-05

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-12-08

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2012-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-09-22

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-06-06

2011-06-20

2011-06-22

2011-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-03-14

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Covanta Holding Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) - this company provides waste and energy services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy. The company also involves in waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses, as well as independent power production business. As of December 31, 2009, it owned, invested, and/or operated 64 energy generation facilities, which use various fuels, including municipal solid waste, wood waste, landfill gas, water, natural gas, coal, and heavy fuel-oil. In addition, the company owns or operates waste procurement business; landfills for ash disposal; and various waste transfer stations. Further, it engages in insurance operations primarily in property and casualty insurance. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

