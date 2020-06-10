Welcome to Dividend.com
Occidental Petroleum logo on the website homepage

News

Occidental Petroleum and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Cut Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Jun 10, 2020

Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, MLPs, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when companies like Occidental Petroleum cut or suspend dividend.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.

You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with decreased payout last week here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, June 9.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
OXY Occidental Petroleum Corp. Equity 21.25 0.04 0.79 0.01 -99% 6/12/2020 0.16%
WH Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Equity 4.61 0.32 0.32 0.08 -75% 6/12/2020 0.62%
AIMC Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Equity 2.31 0.16 0.17 0.04 -76% 6/17/2020 0.44%
MEOH Methanex Corp. Equity 1.77 0.15 0.36 0.04 -90% 6/15/2020 0.62%
SFL SFL Corporation Ltd. Equity 1.25 1.00 0.35 0.25 -29% 6/17/2020 9.26%
BXMX Nuveen S&P 500 BuyWrite Income Fund Fund 1.20 0.91 0.23 0.22 -8% 6/12/2020 7.38%
CPG Crescent Point Energy Corp. Equity 1.11 0.01 0.01 0.00 -75% 6/12/2020 0.36%
NMFC New Mountain Finance Corp. Equity 1.01 1.20 0.34 0.30 -12% 6/15/2020 11.92%
JQC Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Fund 0.85 1.16 0.09 0.08 -8% 6/12/2020 16.86%
BSIG BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Equity 0.78 0.04 0.10 0.01 -90% 6/11/2020 0.40%
KNL Knoll Inc. Equity 0.68 0.16 0.17 0.04 -76% 6/12/2020 1.14%
ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. REIT 0.62 0.36 0.17 0.09 -47% 6/12/2020 11.74%
JHB Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Target Term Fund Fund 0.51 0.48 0.04 0.03 -14% 6/12/2020 4.82%
DIAX Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund Fund 0.13 1.16 0.30 0.27 -7% 6/12/2020 7.50%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

