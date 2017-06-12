Best Dividend Stocks
Altra Holdings, Inc.

Stock

AIMC

Price as of:

$35.11 -0.09 -0.26%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Electrical Equipment /

Altra Holdings, Inc. (AIMC)

AIMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.93%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

24.03%

EPS $2.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AIMC DARS™ Rating

AIMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

73,252

Open Price

$35.07

Day's Range

$34.82 - $35.2

Previous Close

$35.15

52 week low / high

$23.52 - $38.15

Percent off 52 week high

-8.10%

AIMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AIMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AIMC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AIMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AIMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.17

2019-09-17

$0.17

2019-06-17

$0.17

2019-03-15

$0.17

2018-12-14

$0.17

2018-09-14

$0.17

2018-06-15

$0.17

2018-03-16

$0.17

2017-12-15

$0.17

2017-09-15

$0.17

2017-06-14

$0.17

2017-03-15

$0.15

2016-12-15

$0.15

2016-09-15

$0.15

2016-06-15

$0.15

2016-03-16

$0.15

2015-12-16

$0.15

2015-09-16

$0.15

2015-06-16

$0.15

2015-03-16

$0.12

2014-12-16

$0.12

2014-09-16

$0.12

2014-06-16

$0.12

2014-03-14

$0.1

2013-12-16

$0.1

2013-09-16

$0.1

2013-06-14

$0.1

2013-03-14

$0.08

2012-12-13

$0.06

2012-09-14

$0.05

2012-06-14

$0.05

AIMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AIMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AIMC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AIMC Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AIMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.26%

0.00%

6years

AIMC

News
AIMC

Research
AIMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AIMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

AIMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-22

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2020-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-22

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-24

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-02-12

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-10-16

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-07-24

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-04-24

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-02-13

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-10-18

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-07-21

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-04-26

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-09

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-10-19

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-07-20

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-04-28

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-02-11

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-10-21

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-22

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-30

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-10-22

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-23

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-24

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-29

2013-12-16

2013-12-18

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-24

2013-09-16

2013-09-18

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-25

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-02-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-10-23

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-24

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-06-05

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AIMC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Altra Holdings, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AIMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

This company designs, produces, and markets a range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products worldwide. The company provides industrial clutches and brakes for elevators, forklifts, lawn mowers, oil well draw works, punch presses, and conveyors; open and enclosed gearing products for conveyors, ethanol mixers, packaging machinery, and metal processing equipment; and engineered couplings for extruders, turbines, steel strip mills, and pumps. It also offers engineered bearing assemblies for cargo rollers, seat storage systems, and conveyors; power transmission components for conveyors, lawn mowers, and machine tools; and engineered belted drives for pumps, sand and gravel conveyors, and industrial fans. The company sells its products under the Warner Electric, Boston Gear, TB Woods, Kilian, Nuttall Gear, Ameridrives, Wichita Clutch, Formsprag Clutch, Bibby Transmissions, Stieber, Matrix, Inertia Dynamics, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Huco Dynatork, Marland Clutch, Delroyd, Warner Linear, and Bauer Gear Motor brands through its sales force, industrial distributors, and independent sales representatives. It serves aerospace, energy, food processing, general industrial, material handling, mining, petrochemical, transportation, and turf and garden markets. The company is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

