Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Methanex

Stock

MEOH

Price as of:

$39.29 +0.11 +0.28%

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Specialty Chemicals /

Methanex (MEOH)

MEOH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.72%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

177.60%

EPS $0.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MEOH DARS™ Rating

MEOH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

60,627

Open Price

$39.3

Day's Range

$39.23 - $39.73

Previous Close

$39.24

52 week low / high

$30.25 - $62.97

Percent off 52 week high

-37.51%

MEOH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MEOH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MEOH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MEOH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MEOH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.36

2019-09-13

$0.36

2019-06-13

$0.36

2019-03-14

$0.33

2018-12-14

$0.33

2018-09-13

$0.33

2018-06-14

$0.33

2018-03-15

$0.33

2017-12-14

$0.3

2017-09-14

$0.3

2017-06-14

$0.3

2017-03-15

$0.275

2016-12-14

$0.275

2016-09-14

$0.275

2016-06-14

$0.275

2016-03-15

$0.275

2015-12-15

$0.275

2015-09-14

$0.275

2015-06-12

$0.275

2015-03-13

$0.25

2014-12-15

$0.25

2014-09-12

$0.25

2014-06-12

$0.25

2014-03-13

$0.2

2013-12-13

$0.2

2013-09-12

$0.2

2013-06-12

$0.2

2013-03-13

$0.185

2012-12-13

$0.185

2012-09-12

$0.185

2012-06-13

$0.185

2012-03-14

$0.17

2011-12-14

$0.17

2011-09-14

$0.17

2011-06-14

$0.17

2011-03-15

$0.155

2010-12-15

$0.155

2010-09-14

$0.155

2010-06-14

$0.155

2010-03-15

$0.155

2009-12-15

$0.155

2009-09-14

$0.155

2009-06-12

$0.155

2009-03-13

$0.155

2008-12-15

$0.155

2008-09-12

$0.155

2008-06-12

$0.155

2008-03-13

$0.14

2007-12-13

$0.14

2007-09-13

$0.14

2007-06-13

$0.14

2007-03-14

$0.125

2006-12-14

$0.125

2006-09-14

$0.125

2006-06-14

$0.125

2006-03-15

$0.11

2005-12-15

$0.11

2005-09-14

$0.11

2005-06-14

$0.11

2005-03-15

$0.08

2004-12-15

$0.08

2004-09-14

$0.08

2004-06-14

$0.06

2004-03-15

$0.06

2003-12-15

$0.06

2003-09-12

$0.06

2003-06-12

$0.05

2003-03-13

$0.05

2002-12-13

$0.05

2002-09-12

$0.05

MEOH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MEOH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MEOH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MEOH Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MEOH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.39%

9.09%

8years

MEOH

News
MEOH

Research
MEOH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MEOH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MEOH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3600

2019-11-21

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-07-18

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-04-24

2019-06-13

2019-06-16

2019-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-01-31

2019-03-14

2019-03-17

2019-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-11-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-07-19

2018-09-13

2018-09-16

2018-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-04-25

2018-06-14

2018-06-16

2018-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-01-31

2018-03-15

2018-03-17

2018-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-11-15

2017-12-14

2017-12-17

2017-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-07-20

2017-09-14

2017-09-16

2017-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-04-27

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-01-26

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-11-17

2016-12-14

2016-12-17

2016-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-07-14

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-04-27

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-01-28

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-11-19

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-07-16

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-04-29

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-29

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-11-26

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-17

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-29

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-01-31

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-11-27

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-07-18

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-04-24

2013-06-12

2013-06-16

2013-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-01-31

2013-03-13

2013-03-17

2013-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-11-28

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-07-12

2012-09-12

2012-09-16

2012-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-04-25

2012-06-13

2012-06-16

2012-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-03-02

2012-03-14

2012-03-17

2012-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-11-18

2011-12-14

2011-12-17

2011-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-07-14

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-04-27

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2011-03-04

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-11-24

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-07-15

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-04-28

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-03-05

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-11-20

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-07-16

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-05-05

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-03-06

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-11-25

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-07-17

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-05-06

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-02-29

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-11-27

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-19

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-05-07

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-03-05

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-11-28

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-07-20

2006-09-14

2006-09-18

2006-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-05-09

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-03-03

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-11-29

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2005-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-07-21

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-05-05

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-01-27

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-11-18

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-07-21

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-13

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-03-05

2004-03-15

2004-03-17

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-11-20

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-09-05

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-22

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-07

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-11-22

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-19

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MEOH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Methanex on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MEOH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Specialty Chemicals

Methanex- (MEOH)-engages in the production, marketing, supply, and distribution of methanol. Methanol is used principally in the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and various other chemicals that form the basis of various chemical derivatives. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X