This table allows you to know how fast MEOH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-16 $0.36 2019-09-13 $0.36 2019-06-13 $0.36 2019-03-14 $0.33 2018-12-14 $0.33 2018-09-13 $0.33 2018-06-14 $0.33 2018-03-15 $0.33 2017-12-14 $0.3 2017-09-14 $0.3 2017-06-14 $0.3 2017-03-15 $0.275 2016-12-14 $0.275 2016-09-14 $0.275 2016-06-14 $0.275 2016-03-15 $0.275 2015-12-15 $0.275 2015-09-14 $0.275 2015-06-12 $0.275 2015-03-13 $0.25 2014-12-15 $0.25 2014-09-12 $0.25 2014-06-12 $0.25 2014-03-13 $0.2 2013-12-13 $0.2 2013-09-12 $0.2 2013-06-12 $0.2 2013-03-13 $0.185 2012-12-13 $0.185 2012-09-12 $0.185 2012-06-13 $0.185 2012-03-14 $0.17 2011-12-14 $0.17 2011-09-14 $0.17 2011-06-14 $0.17 2011-03-15 $0.155 2010-12-15 $0.155 2010-09-14 $0.155 2010-06-14 $0.155 2010-03-15 $0.155 2009-12-15 $0.155 2009-09-14 $0.155 2009-06-12 $0.155 2009-03-13 $0.155 2008-12-15 $0.155 2008-09-12 $0.155 2008-06-12 $0.155 2008-03-13 $0.14 2007-12-13 $0.14 2007-09-13 $0.14 2007-06-13 $0.14 2007-03-14 $0.125 2006-12-14 $0.125 2006-09-14 $0.125 2006-06-14 $0.125 2006-03-15 $0.11 2005-12-15 $0.11 2005-09-14 $0.11 2005-06-14 $0.11 2005-03-15 $0.08 2004-12-15 $0.08 2004-09-14 $0.08 2004-06-14 $0.06 2004-03-15 $0.06 2003-12-15 $0.06 2003-09-12 $0.06 2003-06-12 $0.05 2003-03-13 $0.05 2002-12-13 $0.05 2002-09-12 $0.05