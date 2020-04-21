Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
AGNC Investment Corp Website

News

News

AGNC Investment Corp. and Broadmark Realty Capital Cut Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Apr 22, 2020

Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when REITs like AGNC Investment Corp. cut or suspend dividend.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.

You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with decreased payout last week here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, April 21.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. REIT 7.01 1.44 0.16 0.12 -25% 4/29/2020 12.02%
USA Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Fund 1.08 0.56 0.17 0.14 -18% 4/23/2020 10.87%
BRMK Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. REIT 0.99 0.72 0.08 0.06 -25% 4/29/2020 9.96%
EFC Ellington Financial Inc. Equity 0.43 0.96 0.15 0.08 -47% 4/29/2020 9.91%
BLX Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA Equity 0.43 1.00 0.39 0.25 -35% 4/24/2020 9.32%
ORC Orchid Island Capital, Inc. REIT 0.24 0.66 0.08 0.06 -31% 4/29/2020 20.50%
ASG Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Fund 0.19 0.44 0.13 0.11 -15% 4/23/2020 8.45%
GLAD Gladstone Capital Corporation Equity 0.19 0.78 0.07 0.07 -7% 4/23/2020 12.19%
ECC Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Equity 0.19 0.96 0.20 0.08 -60% 4/24/2020 15.71%
SM SM Energy Co. Equity 0.18 0.02 0.05 0.01 -80% 4/23/2020 0.90%
SJT San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Royalty Trust 0.10 0.39 0.03 0.01 -74% 4/29/2020 19.29%
PVL Permianville Royalty Trust Royalty Trust 0.04 0.35 0.04 0.03 -29% 4/29/2020 27.73%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

