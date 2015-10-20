Best Dividend Stocks
SM Energy Co.

Stock

SM

Price as of:

$1.75 +0.21 +13.64%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

SM Energy Co. (SM)

SM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.49%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.10

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$1.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SM DARS™ Rating

SM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,024,700

Open Price

$1.69

Day's Range

$1.6 - $2.22

Previous Close

$1.54

52 week low / high

$0.9 - $18.92

Percent off 52 week high

-90.75%

SM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0100

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0100

2020-04-09

2020-04-23

2020-04-24

2020-05-08

Regular

SM

Compare SM to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-23

$0.01

2019-10-24

$0.05

2019-04-25

$0.05

2018-10-25

$0.05

2018-04-26

$0.05

2017-10-19

$0.05

2017-04-19

$0.05

2016-10-19

$0.05

2016-04-20

$0.05

2015-10-21

$0.05

2015-04-22

$0.05

2014-10-22

$0.05

2014-04-23

$0.05

2013-10-23

$0.05

2013-04-24

$0.05

2012-10-24

$0.05

2012-04-25

$0.05

2011-10-26

$0.05

2011-04-27

$0.05

2010-10-27

$0.05

2010-04-28

$0.05

2009-10-28

$0.05

2009-04-29

$0.05

2008-10-29

$0.05

2008-04-30

$0.05

2007-10-31

$0.05

2007-05-02

$0.05

2006-11-01

$0.05

2006-05-03

$0.05

2005-11-02

$0.05

2005-05-04

$0.05

2004-11-03

$0.025

2004-05-05

$0.025

2003-11-05

$0.025

2003-05-07

$0.025

2002-11-06

$0.025

2002-05-08

$0.025

2001-11-07

$0.025

2001-05-09

$0.025

2000-11-02

$0.0125

2000-08-02

$0.0125

2000-05-11

$0.0125

2000-02-09

$0.0125

1999-11-03

$0.0125

1999-08-04

$0.0125

1999-05-12

$0.0125

1999-02-10

$0.0125

1998-11-04

$0.0125

1998-08-05

$0.0125

1998-05-06

$0.0125

1998-02-11

$0.0125

1997-11-05

$0.0125

1997-07-30

$0.0125

1997-04-30

$0.0125

1997-02-12

$0.0125

1996-11-06

$0.01

1996-07-31

$0.01

1996-05-01

$0.01

1996-01-31

$0.01

1995-11-01

$0.01

1995-08-02

$0.01

1995-05-01

$0.01

1993-02-12

$0.0025

SM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SM

Metric

SM Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SM

News
SM

Research
SM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

SM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0100

2020-04-09

2020-04-23

2020-04-24

2020-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2019-09-24

2019-10-24

2019-10-25

2019-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2019-03-27

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-09-28

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-03-29

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2017-09-27

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2017-03-29

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2016-09-23

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2016-03-30

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2015-09-30

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2015-03-27

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2014-09-30

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2014-04-15

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2013-10-11

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2013-04-16

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2012-10-15

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2012-04-17

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2011-10-17

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2011-04-15

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2010-10-15

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2010-04-16

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2009-10-16

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2009-04-17

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2008-10-17

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2008-04-18

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2007-04-25

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2006-10-18

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2006-04-21

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2005-10-21

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2005-04-22

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2004-10-20

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2004-04-21

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2003-10-22

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2003-04-25

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2002-10-23

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2002-04-26

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2001-10-25

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2001-04-26

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0125

2000-10-18

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-07-20

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-04-26

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-01-31

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-10-18

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-08-03

1999-08-04

1999-08-05

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-04-26

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-01-28

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-10-20

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-07-20

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-04-20

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-01-26

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-10-20

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-07-14

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-04-14

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-01-27

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-10-21

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-01-22

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-10-16

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-07-17

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-04-25

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0025

1993-01-29

1993-02-12

1993-02-19

1993-03-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SM

Investor Resources

Learn more about SM Energy Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

SM Energy Co. (SM) engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the United States. It primarily operates in the ArkLaTex, the Mid-Continent, the Gulf Coast, the Permian, and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2007, the company had estimated proved reserves of 78.8 million barrels of oil and 613.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. St. Mary Land & Exploration Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

