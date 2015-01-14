Best Dividend Stocks
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

SJT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

22.64%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SJT DARS™ Rating

SJT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

333,800

Open Price

$1.75

Day's Range

$1.65 - $1.81

Previous Close

$1.66

52 week low / high

$1.39 - $5.63

Percent off 52 week high

-68.74%

SJT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0322

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0322

2020-03-20

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-14

Regular

SJT

Compare SJT to Popular Screens

Trade SJT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SJT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SJT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-30

$0.032151

2020-02-27

$0.036971

2020-01-30

$0.029963

2019-12-30

$0.001704

2019-05-30

$0.026872

2019-04-29

$0.015968

2019-03-28

$0.044482

2019-02-27

$0.056701

2019-01-30

$0.027867

2018-12-28

$0.024155

2018-11-29

$0.037385

2018-10-30

$0.075488

2018-08-30

$0.031641

2018-07-30

$0.029077

2018-06-28

$0.000598

2018-05-30

$0.014531

2018-04-27

$0.039193

2018-03-28

$0.030801

2018-02-27

$0.035965

2018-01-30

$0.066844

2017-12-28

$0.073288

2017-11-29

$0.072081

2017-10-30

$0.072741

2017-09-28

$0.216679

2017-08-29

$0.040832

2017-07-27

$0.060797

2017-06-28

$0.038935

2017-05-26

$0.037837

2017-04-26

$0.051561

2017-03-29

$0.071023

2017-02-24

$0.063447

2017-01-27

$0.040326

2016-12-28

$0.062921

2016-11-28

$0.049156

2016-10-27

$0.052717

2016-09-28

$0.040188

2016-08-29

$0.018452

2016-07-27

$0.027831

2016-06-28

$0.002696

2016-05-26

$0.002649

2016-04-27

$0.03906

2016-03-29

$0.004332

2016-02-25

$0.01761

2016-01-27

$0.016393

2015-12-29

$0.027526

2015-11-25

$0.01705

2015-10-28

$0.037119

2015-09-28

$0.052846

2015-08-27

$0.028968

2015-07-29

$0.025753

2015-06-26

$0.030385

2015-03-27

$0.026714

2015-02-25

$0.069837

2015-01-28

$0.048547

2014-12-29

$0.082068

2014-11-25

$0.08228

2014-10-29

$0.101222

2014-09-26

$0.114097

2014-08-27

$0.104675

2014-07-29

$0.117918

2014-06-26

$0.137905

2014-05-28

$0.139598

2014-04-28

$0.102516

2014-03-27

$0.119297

2014-02-26

$0.086724

2014-01-29

$0.096279

2013-12-27

$0.095785

2013-11-26

$0.109868

2013-10-29

$0.096936

2013-09-26

$0.094625

2013-08-28

$0.090166

2013-07-29

$0.103917

2013-06-26

$0.080643

2013-05-29

$0.038147

2013-02-26

$0.026651

2013-01-29

$0.046217

2012-12-27

$0.027126

2012-11-28

$0.001119

2012-10-29

$0.054593

2012-09-26

$0.010789

2012-08-29

$0.036122

2012-07-27

$0.052155

2012-06-27

$0.070659

2012-05-29

$0.069483

2012-04-26

$0.082536

2012-03-28

$0.086028

2012-02-27

$0.108842

2012-01-27

$0.118906

2011-12-28

$0.149018

2011-11-28

$0.135166

2011-10-27

$0.122104

2011-09-28

$0.133431

2011-08-29

$0.115652

2011-07-27

$0.129817

2011-06-28

$0.123556

2011-05-26

$0.131171

2011-04-27

$0.082643

2011-03-29

$0.094653

2011-02-24

$0.13835

2011-01-27

$0.086012

2010-12-29

$0.108721

2010-11-26

$0.108485

2010-10-27

$0.132684

2010-09-28

$0.165746

2010-08-27

$0.100562

2010-07-28

$0.137865

2010-06-28

$0.115406

2010-05-26

$0.202553

2010-04-28

$0.147202

2010-03-29

$0.180225

2010-02-24

$0.143686

2010-01-27

$0.138004

2009-12-29

$0.11126

2009-11-25

$0.054282

2009-10-28

$0.1010011

2009-09-28

$0.053143

2009-08-27

$0.06147

2009-07-29

$0.035394

2009-06-26

$0.005951

2009-05-27

$0.026271

2009-04-28

$0.006145

2009-03-27

$0.052103

2009-02-25

$0.09889

2009-01-28

$0.041447

2008-12-29

$0.156494

2008-11-25

$0.210922

2008-10-29

$0.291008

2008-09-26

$0.450086

2008-08-27

$0.348851

2008-07-29

$0.321518

2008-06-26

$0.299398

2008-05-28

$0.271714

2008-04-28

$0.180658

2008-03-27

$0.080632

2008-02-27

$0.235957

2008-01-29

$0.222595

2007-12-27

$0.191545

2007-11-28

$0.173684

2007-10-29

$0.193305

2007-09-26

$0.240504

2007-08-29

$0.256328

2007-07-27

$0.305275

2007-06-27

$0.205388

2007-05-29

$0.197496

2007-04-26

$0.150565

2007-03-28

$0.116083

2007-02-26

$0.217184

2007-01-29

$0.181827

2006-12-27

$0.097471

2006-11-28

$0.21082

2006-10-27

$0.2572

2006-09-27

$0.226169

2006-08-29

$0.218797

2006-07-27

$0.222023

2006-06-28

$0.184976

2006-05-26

$0.233021

2006-04-26

$0.181302

2006-03-29

$0.331186

2006-02-24

$0.337635

2006-01-27

$0.414455

2005-12-28

$0.408899

2005-11-28

$0.334553

2005-10-27

$0.243762

2005-09-28

$0.19623

2005-08-29

$0.217075

2005-07-27

$0.279524

2005-06-28

$0.26218

2005-05-26

$0.263897

2005-04-27

$0.214535

2005-03-29

$0.29862

2005-02-24

$0.236512

2005-01-27

$0.29596

2004-12-29

$0.215092

2004-11-26

$0.199538

2004-10-27

$0.214123

2004-09-28

$0.226928

2004-08-27

$0.238738

2004-07-28

$0.272427

2004-06-28

$0.191159

2004-05-26

$0.180071

2004-04-28

$0.164974

2004-03-29

$0.196193

2004-02-25

$0.132568

2004-01-28

$0.115187

2003-12-29

$0.149487

2003-11-25

$0.166295

2003-10-29

$0.143777

2003-09-26

$0.191906

2003-08-27

$0.174068

2003-07-29

$0.145119

2003-06-26

$0.127887

2003-05-28

$0.263534

2003-04-28

$0.158234

2003-03-27

$0.199247

2003-02-26

$0.118408

2003-01-29

$0.100682

2002-12-27

$0.089252

2002-11-26

$0.043379

2002-10-29

$0.115816

2002-09-26

$0.104121

2002-08-28

$0.077559

2002-07-29

$0.08214

2002-06-26

$0.084781

2002-05-29

$0.098748

2002-04-26

$0.009885

2002-03-26

$0.064445

2002-02-26

$0.011228

2001-11-28

$0.024378

2001-10-29

$0.037799

2001-09-26

$0.068576

2001-08-29

$0.10939

2001-07-27

$0.116291

2001-06-27

$0.166997

2001-05-29

$0.172642

2001-04-26

$0.223576

2001-03-28

$0.399075

2001-02-26

$0.263048

2001-01-29

$0.137351

2000-12-27

$0.149605

2000-11-28

$0.100995

2000-10-27

$0.10247

2000-09-27

$0.15859

2000-08-29

$0.140258

2000-07-27

$0.122778

2000-06-28

$0.165326

2000-05-26

$0.050477

2000-04-26

$0.067251

2000-03-29

$0.05996

2000-02-25

$0.0627

2000-01-27

$0.0895

1999-12-29

$0.0829

1999-11-26

$0.091648

1999-10-27

$0.067805

1999-09-28

$0.056261

1999-08-27

$0.042463

1999-07-28

$0.067887

1999-06-28

$0.030976

1999-05-26

$0.035706

1999-04-28

$0.060846

1999-03-29

$0.045323

1999-02-24

$0.050184

1999-01-27

$0.050214

1998-12-29

$0.057198

1998-11-25

$0.032299

1998-10-28

$0.030351

1998-09-28

$0.047431

1998-08-27

$0.037827

1998-07-29

$0.04699

1998-06-26

$0.04117

1998-05-27

$0.056395

1998-04-28

$0.039897

1998-03-27

$0.078617

1998-02-25

$0.071853

1998-01-28

$0.095019

1997-12-29

$0.109675

1997-11-25

$0.086216

1997-10-29

$0.066107

1997-09-26

$0.06714

1997-08-27

$0.071436

1997-07-29

$0.0675

1997-06-26

$0.062083

1997-05-28

$0.045357

1997-04-28

$0.076326

1997-03-26

$0.152956

1997-02-26

$0.13795

1997-01-29

$0.101024

1996-12-27

$0.067108

1996-11-26

$0.048651

1996-10-29

$0.058952

1996-09-26

$0.028659

1996-08-28

$0.008565

1996-07-29

$0.02647

1996-06-26

$0.006675

1996-05-29

$0.024333

1996-04-26

$0.032135

1996-03-27

$0.02502

1996-02-27

$0.031081

1996-01-29

$0.028138

1995-12-27

$0.009042

1995-11-28

$0.00942

1995-10-27

$0.006898

1995-09-27

$0.022482

1995-08-29

$0.032143

1995-07-27

$0.016857

1995-06-28

$0.031749

1995-05-24

$0.041953

1995-04-24

$0.034728

SJT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SJT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SJT

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SJT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SJT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-19.15%

155.57%

5years

SJT

News
SJT

Research
SJT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SJT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SJT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0322

2020-03-20

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2020-02-18

2020-02-27

2020-02-28

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2020-01-21

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2019-12-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2019-05-20

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2019-04-18

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-03-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

2019-01-18

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2018-11-19

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2018-10-19

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2018-08-21

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2018-07-20

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0145

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0392

2018-04-20

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0308

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2018-01-19

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2017-11-17

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2017-10-20

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2167

2017-09-19

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2017-08-21

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2017-07-21

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0389

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2017-05-19

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2017-04-18

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2016-11-18

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2016-10-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2016-08-19

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

2016-07-19

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2016-06-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

2016-05-20

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0391

2016-04-19

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

2016-03-21

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

2016-02-19

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2016-01-19

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

2015-10-20

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2015-09-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-08-21

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

2015-07-21

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0304

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-01-20

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0821

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2014-11-17

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2014-10-21

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1141

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1047

2014-08-19

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1179

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1379

2014-06-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1396

2014-05-19

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2014-03-21

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-01-21

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1099

2013-11-18

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2013-10-21

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2013-09-20

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2013-08-20

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2013-07-19

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0381

2013-05-20

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2013-02-15

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

2013-01-18

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0011

2012-11-19

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2012-10-19

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0108

2012-09-18

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

2012-08-21

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-05-18

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-04-20

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2012-02-17

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2011-11-18

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

2011-10-21

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1334

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2011-08-19

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1298

2011-07-19

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1312

2011-05-20

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2011-04-19

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0947

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1384

2011-02-17

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-01-21

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1087

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1327

2010-10-19

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1657

2010-09-20

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1006

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1379

2010-07-20

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

2010-06-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2026

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1472

2010-04-20

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2010-03-19

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1437

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2010-01-19

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2009-12-18

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2009-11-19

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2009-10-20

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2009-09-18

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2009-08-21

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2009-07-21

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2009-05-18

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2009-04-20

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2009-02-17

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2009-01-20

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1565

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2109

2008-11-17

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2910

2008-10-21

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4501

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3489

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3215

2008-07-21

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2994

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2717

2008-05-19

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2008-04-18

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2008-03-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2360

2008-02-19

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2226

2008-01-18

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1915

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1737

2007-11-19

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1933

2007-10-19

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2405

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2563

2007-08-21

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3053

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2054

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1975

2007-05-18

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1506

2007-04-20

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1161

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2172

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1818

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2108

2006-11-17

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2572

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2262

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2188

2006-08-21

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2220

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2330

2006-05-19

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1813

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3312

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3376

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4145

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4089

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3346

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2438

2005-10-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1962

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2171

2005-08-19

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2795

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2622

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2639

2005-05-20

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2145

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2986

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2365

2005-02-17

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2960

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2151

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1995

2004-11-19

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2141

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2269

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2387

2004-08-20

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2724

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1912

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1801

2004-05-18

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1962

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1326

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1152

2004-01-20

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1495

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1663

2003-11-17

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1919

2003-09-19

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1741

2003-08-19

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1451

2003-07-21

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1279

2003-06-20

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2635

2003-05-19

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1582

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1992

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1184

2003-02-18

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1007

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2002-11-18

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1158

2002-10-21

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2002-08-20

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0821

2002-07-19

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

2002-06-18

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

2002-05-20

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0099

2002-04-19

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2002-03-19

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0112

2002-02-15

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

2001-11-19

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2001-10-19

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2001-09-18

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2001-08-21

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2001-07-20

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1726

2001-05-18

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2236

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3991

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2630

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1374

2001-01-19

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1496

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2000-11-17

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-10-20

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1586

2000-09-19

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1403

2000-08-21

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1228

2000-07-21

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1653

2000-06-20

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2000-05-19

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-04-18

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2000-02-18

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2000-01-21

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

1999-12-20

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

1999-11-19

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

1999-10-19

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

1999-09-20

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-08-20

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

1999-07-20

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

1999-06-18

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0357

1999-05-18

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

1999-04-20

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

1999-03-19

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

1999-02-16

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

1999-01-19

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

1998-12-18

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

1998-11-19

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0304

1998-10-20

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

1998-08-21

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1998-07-21

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

1998-06-19

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

1998-05-18

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

1998-04-20

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

1998-03-20

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

1998-02-17

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

1998-01-20

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1097

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

1997-11-17

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

1997-10-21

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

1997-08-19

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1997-07-21

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

1997-06-20

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

1997-05-19

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

1997-04-18

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

1997-03-21

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

1997-02-18

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

1997-01-21

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

1996-11-18

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1996-10-21

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0287

1996-09-20

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

1996-08-20

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

1996-07-19

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

1996-06-18

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0243

1996-05-20

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

1996-04-19

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-31

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0311

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

1996-01-19

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

1995-10-20

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

1995-09-19

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

1995-08-21

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

1995-07-21

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0317

1995-06-20

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

1995-05-19

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

SJT

Investor Resources

Learn more about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SJT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust- (SJT)-operates as an express trust. The company has 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington Resources Oil& Gas Company LP's oil and gas leasehold and royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. It has working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 151,900 gross producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico and 4,616 gross economic wells, including dual completions. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

