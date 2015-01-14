Best Dividend Stocks
Banco Latinoamericano

Stock

BLX

Price as of:

$21.89 -0.08 -0.36%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX)

BLX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.01%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

71.46%

EPS $2.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BLX DARS™ Rating

BLX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,731

Open Price

$21.97

Day's Range

$21.79 - $22.06

Previous Close

$21.97

52 week low / high

$16.05 - $22.95

Percent off 52 week high

-4.62%

BLX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BLX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BLX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BLX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BLX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-28

$0.385

2019-07-29

$0.385

2019-04-26

$0.385

2019-03-08

$0.385

2018-11-05

$0.385

2018-07-30

$0.385

2018-05-01

$0.385

2018-02-01

$0.385

2017-10-31

$0.385

2017-07-31

$0.385

2017-05-01

$0.385

2017-01-30

$0.385

2016-10-27

$0.385

2016-08-01

$0.385

2016-04-21

$0.385

2016-02-08

$0.385

2015-10-22

$0.385

2015-07-23

$0.385

2015-04-23

$0.385

2014-12-31

$0.385

2014-10-23

$0.35

2014-07-24

$0.35

2014-04-24

$0.35

2014-01-02

$0.35

2013-10-24

$0.3

2013-07-25

$0.3

2013-04-25

$0.3

2013-01-30

$0.3

2012-10-24

$0.3

2012-07-26

$0.25

2012-04-26

$0.25

2012-01-27

$0.25

2011-10-27

$0.2

2011-07-28

$0.2

2011-04-28

$0.2

2011-02-01

$0.2

2010-10-20

$0.17

2010-07-22

$0.15

2010-04-22

$0.15

2010-01-27

$0.15

2009-10-21

$0.15

2009-07-21

$0.15

2009-04-23

$0.15

2009-01-27

$0.22

2008-10-20

$0.22

2008-07-17

$0.22

2008-03-20

$0.22

2008-01-03

$0.22

2007-09-21

$0.22

2007-06-22

$0.22

2007-03-28

$0.22

2007-01-04

$0.1875

2006-10-04

$0.1875

2006-07-05

$0.1875

2006-03-22

$0.1875

2006-01-04

$0.15

2005-09-30

$0.15

2005-06-30

$0.15

2005-03-24

$0.15

2005-01-04

$0.15

2004-09-23

$0.15

2004-06-24

$0.1

2004-03-24

$0.1

2001-11-20

$0.47

2001-08-16

$0.47

2001-05-16

$0.47

2000-02-16

$1.25

BLX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BLX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BLX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BLX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BLX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

BLX

BLX

BLX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BLX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2001

2000

BLX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3850

2019-10-18

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2019-07-19

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2019-04-17

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2019-02-19

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2018-10-23

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2018-07-20

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2018-04-10

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-10-17

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-07-19

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

2017-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-04-18

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-01-18

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2016-07-19

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2016-04-13

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2016-01-28

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-10-13

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-07-13

2015-07-23

2015-07-27

2015-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-04-15

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-12-09

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-10-14

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-07-14

2014-07-24

2014-07-28

2014-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-04-16

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-12-10

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-15

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-16

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-04-17

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-10-16

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-07-17

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-17

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-01-17

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-19

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-07-20

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-21

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-01-19

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-10-12

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-15

2010-07-22

2010-07-26

2010-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-15

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-01-21

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-10-14

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-07-16

2009-07-21

2009-07-23

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-04-20

2009-04-23

2009-04-27

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-01-22

2009-01-27

2009-01-29

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-10-13

2008-10-20

2008-10-22

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-21

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-02-13

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-12-17

2008-01-03

2008-01-07

2008-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-09-14

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-06-15

2007-06-22

2007-06-26

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-02-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-12-28

2007-01-04

2007-01-08

2007-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-09-21

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-06-23

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-02-03

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-12-27

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-04

2005-03-24

2005-03-28

2005-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-05

2004-09-23

2004-09-27

2004-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-03

2005-09-30

2005-10-04

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-03

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-06-17

2004-06-24

2004-06-28

2004-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-02-03

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-03

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2001-11-09

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2001-07-23

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2001-04-27

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2000-02-08

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-03

Income

Regular

Annual

BLX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banco Latinoamericano on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BLX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Banco Latin Americano- (BLX)-offers financial services for banks and corporations in Latin American and Caribbean. Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

X