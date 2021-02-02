WBA purchased 45% of Alliance Boots GmbH in 2012, and decided to purchase the remaining 55% in December 2014. With the acquisition, the company expanded to Europe, the Middle East and Asia, to operate in a total of more than 25 countries.

In 2015, the company also announced the acquisition of Rite Aid, but that deal was recently dropped. Instead of buying the company, Walgreens will now buy more than 2,000 stores from Rite Aid (out of their 4,600 current locations) and some distribution centers along with their inventory. Even though the deal has been changed, this will make Walgreens the largest pharma retailer by number of stores in the US. The company will get an expanded scale and CEO Stefano Pessina laid out an expectation of $400 million in annual savings. While the deal still provides the company with more pricing power, it is significantly less than owning the complete supply chain of the third-largest pharma retailer in the U.S. Experts including former FTC policy director David Balto had stated previously that the deal would lead to an increase in prices in the long run. While this cost Walgreens a penalty of $325 million and the new deal still needs regulatory approval, it was mostly seen as a positive move by investors, as a long-drawn speculation was now finally over. Rite Aid investors had long feared this eventuality and have not reacted kindly to the speculation as the shares have dropped more than 70% since the beginning of 2017.

