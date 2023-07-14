Home
Trending ETFs

abrdn International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
WVCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.61 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (WVCCX) Primary Retirement (WPVAX) C (CPVCX) Inst (ABNIX)
abrdn International Small Cap Fund

WVCCX | Fund

$27.61

$254 M

1.45%

$0.40

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$254 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.63%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

abrdn International Small Cap Fund

WVCCX | Fund

$27.61

$254 M

1.45%

$0.40

1.42%

WVCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Brown

Fund Description

The International Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of small non-U.S. companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of non-U.S. small companies. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in a country outside the U.S.;
the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

The Fund considers a “small” company to be one whose market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index included companies with market capitalizations up to $11.15 billion. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $6 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions. Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index after the Fund has purchased their securities. These companies will continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of any size once the Fund’s 80% policy is met. As a result, the Fund’s average market capitalization may sometimes exceed that of the largest company in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index.

Under normal circumstances, a number of countries around the world will be represented in the Fund’s portfolio, some of which may be considered to be emerging market countries. At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it may invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

The Fund may invest:

up to 20% of net assets in debt securities;
up to 10% of net assets in private funds that invest in private equity and in venture-capital companies;
up to 35% of net assets in emerging markets securities; and
without limit in foreign securities.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

Read More

WVCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WVCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -8.9% 20.7% 47.86%
1 Yr 9.8% -9.3% 33.0% 52.86%
3 Yr 0.4%* -19.6% 4.2% 20.77%
5 Yr -2.6%* -12.7% 5.5% 38.02%
10 Yr -0.1%* -10.4% 5.5% 60.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WVCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -46.4% -21.4% 82.35%
2021 5.1% -16.7% 7.9% 5.38%
2020 8.0% -0.5% 17.6% 28.46%
2019 4.1% 2.3% 9.5% 87.20%
2018 -5.3% -13.3% -0.7% 56.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WVCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -27.1% 20.7% 47.86%
1 Yr 9.8% -48.7% 33.0% 52.86%
3 Yr 0.4%* -14.4% 4.2% 21.54%
5 Yr -2.6%* -12.7% 5.5% 50.83%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.2% 6.6% 81.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WVCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -46.4% -21.4% 82.35%
2021 5.1% -16.7% 7.9% 5.38%
2020 8.0% -0.5% 17.6% 28.46%
2019 4.1% 2.3% 9.5% 87.20%
2018 -5.3% -13.2% -0.6% 70.59%

NAV & Total Return History

WVCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WVCCX Category Low Category High WVCCX % Rank
Net Assets 254 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 60.00%
Number of Holdings 53 30 1618 92.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.5 M 398 K 1.22 B 47.86%
Weighting of Top 10 34.78% 5.3% 48.4% 12.14%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WVCCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.91% 82.89% 99.66% 51.43%
Cash 		3.10% 0.00% 17.11% 45.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 35.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 43.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 33.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 36.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WVCCX % Rank
Industrials 		30.81% 0.00% 40.13% 19.29%
Technology 		20.30% 6.70% 37.76% 34.29%
Healthcare 		13.79% 1.74% 29.97% 37.14%
Communication Services 		9.33% 1.49% 23.23% 11.43%
Consumer Defense 		9.10% 1.61% 17.90% 13.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.55% 1.31% 28.28% 80.71%
Financial Services 		5.46% 1.92% 22.28% 80.00%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 18.70% 66.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 72.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.00% 91.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 81.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WVCCX % Rank
Non US 		89.02% 71.19% 99.66% 89.29%
US 		7.89% 0.00% 23.33% 7.86%

WVCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WVCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.01% 22.37% 46.15%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.75% 17.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.87%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.05% 0.26% 91.43%

Sales Fees

WVCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 16.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WVCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 36.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WVCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.63% 8.00% 316.00% 55.17%

WVCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WVCCX Category Low Category High WVCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.45% 0.00% 1.73% 2.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WVCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WVCCX Category Low Category High WVCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -1.81% 1.51% 80.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WVCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WVCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Andrew Brown is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global equity team. Andrew joined Aberdeen in 2005 on the Global Emerging Markets equity team before transferring to join the Global equity team in August 2014. Andrew graduated from the University of St Andrews with a BSc in Geography. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Joanna McIntyre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Joanna is a Investment Analyst in the Global Equity Teamat Aberdeen Standard Investments. Joanna joined Standard Life in 2010 on the graduate programme from Ernst and Young where she qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2009. She has worked across several areas of the business including Marketing, Product Development and the Real Estate Investment Specialists before joining the Multi-Asset Investment Specialists in early 2013. In January 2015, Joanna joined the Asia & GEM Equity Team before transferring to the Global Equity Team in April 2018. Joanna graduated with a MA in in Econometrics and Information Technology from University of Szczecin, Poland. Additionally she is a Chartered Certified Accountant, ACCA; holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a CFA charterholder.

Tony Hood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Tony is Investment Director in the Global Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Tony joined Standard Life Investments in 1994 as a Trainee Fund / Investment Manager and in 2000 began managing Irish pension funds. In 2006 and 2007, he began managing the OEIC Managed Fund and segregated pension scheme assets within the UK Equity Desk. In 2010, Tony transferred to the European Equity Team responsible for Pan European products before transferring to the Global Equity Team in April 2018. Tony graduated with a MA in Economic Science from University of Aberdeen. Additionally he is an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals (formerly AIIMR).

Sarah Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Sarah Norris is an Investment Director within the European Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She is responsible for providing research coverage of the Healthcare Equipment & Services and Software & Computer Services sectors, and she is also a lead portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager of the management of the Global Equity Impact Strategy for Aberdeen Standard Investments. Sarah joined Standard Life in 2011 from Referendum Ready, a non-profit campaign that partnered with the Government of Southern Sudan Mission prior to independence. She continues to work with Impact Sudan, a non-profit organization based in the US that supports education and community development projects in South Sudan. Sarah graduated with a MA in in International Relations and MLitt Post Graduate studies, both from St Andrews University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

