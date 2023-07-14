The International Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of small non-U.S. companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of non-U.S. small companies. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in a country outside the U.S.;

● the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or

● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

The Fund considers a “small” company to be one whose market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index included companies with market capitalizations up to $11.15 billion. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $6 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions. Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index after the Fund has purchased their securities. These companies will continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of any size once the Fund’s 80% policy is met. As a result, the Fund’s average market capitalization may sometimes exceed that of the largest company in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index.

Under normal circumstances, a number of countries around the world will be represented in the Fund’s portfolio, some of which may be considered to be emerging market countries. At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it may invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

The Fund may invest:

● up to 20% of net assets in debt securities;

● up to 10% of net assets in private funds that invest in private equity and in venture-capital companies;

● up to 35% of net assets in emerging markets securities; and

● without limit in foreign securities.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.