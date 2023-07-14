Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
9.1%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$254 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.8%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 42.63%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The International Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of small non-U.S. companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of non-U.S. small companies. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in a country outside the U.S.;
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.
The Fund considers a “small” company to be one whose market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index included companies with market capitalizations up to $11.15 billion. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $6 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions. Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index after the Fund has purchased their securities. These companies will continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of any size once the Fund’s 80% policy is met. As a result, the Fund’s average market capitalization may sometimes exceed that of the largest company in the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Small Cap Index.
Under normal circumstances, a number of countries around the world will be represented in the Fund’s portfolio, some of which may be considered to be emerging market countries. At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it may invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.
The Fund may invest:
|●
|up to 20% of net assets in debt securities;
|●
|up to 10% of net assets in private funds that invest in private equity and in venture-capital companies;
|●
|up to 35% of net assets in emerging markets securities; and
|●
|without limit in foreign securities.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
Period
|CPVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|59.71%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|52.52%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|25.58%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|63.22%
* Annualized
|2022
|-35.9%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|81.48%
|2021
|4.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|10.08%
|2020
|7.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|31.78%
|2019
|4.0%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|91.13%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|60.17%
|YTD
|9.1%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|59.71%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|52.52%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|26.36%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|57.14%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|74.12%
* Annualized
|2022
|-35.9%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|81.48%
|2021
|4.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|10.08%
|2020
|7.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|31.78%
|2019
|4.0%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|91.13%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|74.58%
|CPVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|254 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|59.71%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|30
|1618
|92.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.5 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|47.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.78%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|12.23%
Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.91%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|51.80%
|Cash
|3.10%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|45.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|23.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|30.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|22.30%
Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Industrials
|30.81%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|18.71%
|Technology
|20.30%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|33.81%
|Healthcare
|13.79%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|37.41%
|Communication Services
|9.33%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|11.51%
|Consumer Defense
|9.10%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|13.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.55%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|81.29%
|Financial Services
|5.46%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|79.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.65%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|66.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|66.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|87.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|80.58%
Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Non US
|89.02%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|89.21%
|US
|7.89%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|7.91%
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|14.73%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|16.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|37.68%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|47.06%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|34.04%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|42.63%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|54.78%
|CPVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|38.85%
|CPVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CPVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.15%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|97.01%
|CPVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Andrew Brown is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global equity team. Andrew joined Aberdeen in 2005 on the Global Emerging Markets equity team before transferring to join the Global equity team in August 2014. Andrew graduated from the University of St Andrews with a BSc in Geography. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Joanna is a Investment Analyst in the Global Equity Teamat Aberdeen Standard Investments. Joanna joined Standard Life in 2010 on the graduate programme from Ernst and Young where she qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2009. She has worked across several areas of the business including Marketing, Product Development and the Real Estate Investment Specialists before joining the Multi-Asset Investment Specialists in early 2013. In January 2015, Joanna joined the Asia & GEM Equity Team before transferring to the Global Equity Team in April 2018. Joanna graduated with a MA in in Econometrics and Information Technology from University of Szczecin, Poland. Additionally she is a Chartered Certified Accountant, ACCA; holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a CFA charterholder.
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Sarah Norris is an Investment Director within the European Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She is responsible for providing research coverage of the Healthcare Equipment & Services and Software & Computer Services sectors, and she is also a lead portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager of the management of the Global Equity Impact Strategy for Aberdeen Standard Investments. Sarah joined Standard Life in 2011 from Referendum Ready, a non-profit campaign that partnered with the Government of Southern Sudan Mission prior to independence. She continues to work with Impact Sudan, a non-profit organization based in the US that supports education and community development projects in South Sudan. Sarah graduated with a MA in in International Relations and MLitt Post Graduate studies, both from St Andrews University
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Tony is Investment Director in the Global Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Tony joined Standard Life Investments in 1994 as a Trainee Fund / Investment Manager and in 2000 began managing Irish pension funds. In 2006 and 2007, he began managing the OEIC Managed Fund and segregated pension scheme assets within the UK Equity Desk. In 2010, Tony transferred to the European Equity Team responsible for Pan European products before transferring to the Global Equity Team in April 2018. Tony graduated with a MA in Economic Science from University of Aberdeen. Additionally he is an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals (formerly AIIMR).
