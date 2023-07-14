Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of science and technology companies around the globe. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of science or technology companies. Such companies may include companies that, in the opinion of the Manager, derive a competitive advantage by the application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries to grow their business or increase their competitive advantage. Science and technology companies are companies whose products, processes or services, in the opinion of the Manager, are being, or are expected to be, significantly benefited by the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. The Fund also may invest in companies that utilize science and/or technology as an agent of change to significantly enhance their business opportunities (applied science and technology companies). The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, and may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities of issuers within emerging markets.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.

The Manager typically emphasizes growth potential in selecting stocks; that is, the Manager seeks companies in which earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Manager aims to identify strong secular trends within industries and then applies a largely bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection process by considering a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund. These may include but are not limited to a company’s growth potential, earnings potential, quality of management, valuation, financial statements, industry position/market size potential and applicable economic and market conditions, as well as whether a company’s products and services have high barriers to entry. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 60).

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities in order to determine whether the security has ceased to offer significant growth potential, has become overvalued and/or whether the company prospects of the issuer have deteriorated due to a change in management, change in strategy and/or a change in its financial characteristics. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, when a security’s valuation reaches the Manager’s fair value targets, or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.