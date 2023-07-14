Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
28.7%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
Net Assets
$6.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.6%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of science and technology companies around the globe. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of science or technology companies. Such companies may include companies that, in the opinion of the Manager, derive a competitive advantage by the application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries to grow their business or increase their competitive advantage. Science and technology companies are companies whose products, processes or services, in the opinion of the Manager, are being, or are expected to be, significantly benefited by the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. The Fund also may invest in companies that utilize science and/or technology as an agent of change to significantly enhance their business opportunities (applied science and technology companies). The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, and may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities of issuers within emerging markets.
The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.
The Manager typically emphasizes growth potential in selecting stocks; that is, the Manager seeks companies in which earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Manager aims to identify strong secular trends within industries and then applies a largely bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection process by considering a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund. These may include but are not limited to a company’s growth potential, earnings potential, quality of management, valuation, financial statements, industry position/market size potential and applicable economic and market conditions, as well as whether a company’s products and services have high barriers to entry. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 60).
Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities in order to determine whether the security has ceased to offer significant growth potential, has become overvalued and/or whether the company prospects of the issuer have deteriorated due to a change in management, change in strategy and/or a change in its financial characteristics. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, when a security’s valuation reaches the Manager’s fair value targets, or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|WSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.7%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|71.24%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|91.85%
|3 Yr
|-13.8%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|92.41%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|90.32%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|67.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|82.67%
|2021
|-9.3%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|90.63%
|2020
|7.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|90.57%
|2019
|7.8%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|42.86%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|61.29%
|WSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.7 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|9.40%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|10
|397
|78.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.44 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|5.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.62%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|32.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|59.75%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|32.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|91.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|88.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|91.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTYX % Rank
|Technology
|65.67%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|66.95%
|Communication Services
|13.28%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|22.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.16%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|35.17%
|Financial Services
|6.70%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|27.12%
|Healthcare
|6.18%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|14.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|91.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|92.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|97.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|91.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|92.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|91.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTYX % Rank
|US
|88.21%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|53.39%
|Non US
|9.83%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|45.34%
|WSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|35.06%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|65.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.08%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|11.96%
|WSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|67.39%
|WSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|92.80%
|WSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|72.17%
|WSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Warden has held his Fund responsibilities since October 2016. He is Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. Mr. Warden joined Waddell & Reed in 2003 as an investment analyst and became an assistant portfolio manager in 2014. He earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas – Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Gus Zinn is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Zinn joined Waddell & Reed in June 1998 as an investment analyst. He was named assistant vice president in January 2002. He assumed assistant portfolio manager responsibilities in July 2003 of the Waddell & Reed Advisors Science & Technology Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Science & Technology, and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. He was appointed vice president in January 2004. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Core, and appointed to be Senior Vice President in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
