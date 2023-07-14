Home
Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund

mutual fund
WSTCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$27.54 -0.12 -0.43%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
C (WSTCX) Primary Inst (WSTYX) A (WSTAX) Retirement (WSTRX) Inst (ISTIX) Retirement (ISTNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund

WSTCX | Fund

$27.54

$6.7 B

0.00%

1.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.2%

1 yr return

-19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-24.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.2%

Net Assets

$6.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSTCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -24.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ivy Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradley Warden

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of science and technology companies around the globe. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of science or technology companies. Such companies may include companies that, in the opinion of the Manager, derive a competitive advantage by the application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries to grow their business or increase their competitive advantage. Science and technology companies are companies whose products, processes or services, in the opinion of the Manager, are being, or are expected to be, significantly benefited by the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. The Fund also may invest in companies that utilize science and/or technology as an agent of change to significantly enhance their business opportunities (applied science and technology companies). The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, and may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities of issuers within emerging markets.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.

The Manager typically emphasizes growth potential in selecting stocks; that is, the Manager seeks companies in which earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Manager aims to identify strong secular trends within industries and then applies a largely bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection process by considering a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund. These may include but are not limited to a company’s growth potential, earnings potential, quality of management, valuation, financial statements, industry position/market size potential and applicable economic and market conditions, as well as whether a company’s products and services have high barriers to entry. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 60).

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities in order to determine whether the security has ceased to offer significant growth potential, has become overvalued and/or whether the company prospects of the issuer have deteriorated due to a change in management, change in strategy and/or a change in its financial characteristics. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, when a security’s valuation reaches the Manager’s fair value targets, or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

WSTCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.2% -29.2% 72.6% 72.53%
1 Yr -19.5% -40.8% 65.2% 97.42%
3 Yr -24.4%* -40.5% 27.8% 98.66%
5 Yr -15.2%* -30.6% 25.2% 98.62%
10 Yr -3.7%* -15.1% 24.7% 98.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.4% -73.9% 35.7% 94.67%
2021 -16.4% -25.6% 45.1% 99.11%
2020 6.6% 1.8% 60.0% 93.40%
2019 6.9% -15.0% 13.7% 64.04%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 78.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.2% -54.1% 72.3% 56.65%
1 Yr -19.5% -62.3% 65.2% 84.62%
3 Yr -24.4%* -40.5% 36.7% 98.60%
5 Yr -15.2%* -30.6% 29.2% 98.45%
10 Yr -3.7%* -15.1% 25.4% 98.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.4% -73.9% 35.7% 94.67%
2021 -16.4% -25.6% 45.1% 99.11%
2020 6.6% 1.8% 60.0% 93.40%
2019 6.9% -15.0% 13.7% 64.04%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 84.41%

NAV & Total Return History

WSTCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSTCX Category Low Category High WSTCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.7 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 7.69%
Number of Holdings 40 10 397 77.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.44 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 3.81%
Weighting of Top 10 53.62% 7.6% 100.0% 30.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.69%
  2. Apple Inc 7.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.95%
  4. Facebook Inc Class A 5.20%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.98%
  6. Qualcomm Inc 4.89%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.53%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.44%
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.13%
  10. ASML Holding NV ADR 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% 68.59% 100.53% 58.05%
Cash 		1.97% -0.53% 15.91% 30.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 27.54%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 33.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 25.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 25.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTCX % Rank
Technology 		65.67% 2.80% 100.00% 65.25%
Communication Services 		13.28% 0.00% 97.05% 20.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.16% 0.00% 32.97% 33.47%
Financial Services 		6.70% 0.00% 38.36% 25.42%
Healthcare 		6.18% 0.00% 25.57% 12.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 23.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 44.07%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 72.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 22.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 30.93%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 28.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTCX % Rank
US 		88.21% 19.45% 100.53% 51.69%
Non US 		9.83% 0.00% 80.40% 43.64%

WSTCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.08% 3.60% 12.12%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.03% 1.95% 63.25%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 6.52%

Sales Fees

WSTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 40.74%

Trading Fees

WSTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.69% 281.00% 65.22%

WSTCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSTCX Category Low Category High WSTCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 39.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSTCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSTCX Category Low Category High WSTCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.56% -2.30% 2.08% 92.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSTCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSTCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Warden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Warden has held his Fund responsibilities since October 2016. He is Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. Mr. Warden joined Waddell & Reed in 2003 as an investment analyst and became an assistant portfolio manager in 2014. He earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas – Austin.

Gustaf Zinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Gus Zinn is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Zinn joined Waddell & Reed in June 1998 as an investment analyst. He was named assistant vice president in January 2002. He assumed assistant portfolio manager responsibilities in July 2003 of the Waddell & Reed Advisors Science & Technology Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Science & Technology, and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. He was appointed vice president in January 2004. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Core, and appointed to be Senior Vice President in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

