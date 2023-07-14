Home
Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund

mutual fund
WSTAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.24 -0.21 -0.44%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
C (WSTCX) Primary Inst (WSTYX) A (WSTAX) Retirement (WSTRX) Inst (ISTIX) Retirement (ISTNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund

WSTAX | Fund

$47.24

$6.7 B

0.00%

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.8%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

Net Assets

$6.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund

WSTAX | Fund

$47.24

$6.7 B

0.00%

1.13%

WSTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ivy Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradley Warden

WSTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.8% -29.2% 72.6% 70.82%
1 Yr -5.1% -40.8% 65.2% 93.13%
3 Yr -15.7%* -40.5% 27.8% 95.54%
5 Yr -8.3%* -30.6% 25.2% 93.09%
10 Yr 0.6%* -15.1% 24.7% 71.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.5% -73.9% 35.7% 84.89%
2021 -10.7% -25.6% 45.1% 92.41%
2020 7.7% 1.8% 60.0% 91.04%
2019 7.7% -15.0% 13.7% 45.32%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 61.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.8% -54.1% 72.3% 54.94%
1 Yr -5.1% -62.3% 65.2% 73.08%
3 Yr -15.7%* -40.5% 36.7% 95.33%
5 Yr -8.3%* -30.6% 29.2% 93.26%
10 Yr 0.6%* -15.1% 25.4% 94.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.5% -73.9% 35.7% 84.89%
2021 -10.7% -25.6% 45.1% 92.41%
2020 7.7% 1.8% 60.0% 91.04%
2019 7.7% -15.0% 13.7% 45.32%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 71.51%

NAV & Total Return History

WSTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSTAX Category Low Category High WSTAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.7 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 8.12%
Number of Holdings 40 10 397 77.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.44 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 4.24%
Weighting of Top 10 53.62% 7.6% 100.0% 31.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.69%
  2. Apple Inc 7.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.95%
  4. Facebook Inc Class A 5.20%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.98%
  6. Qualcomm Inc 4.89%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.53%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.44%
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.13%
  10. ASML Holding NV ADR 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% 68.59% 100.53% 58.47%
Cash 		1.97% -0.53% 15.91% 30.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 27.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 33.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 26.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 25.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTAX % Rank
Technology 		65.67% 2.80% 100.00% 65.68%
Communication Services 		13.28% 0.00% 97.05% 21.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.16% 0.00% 32.97% 33.90%
Financial Services 		6.70% 0.00% 38.36% 25.85%
Healthcare 		6.18% 0.00% 25.57% 13.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 24.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 44.49%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 73.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 22.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 31.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 28.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSTAX % Rank
US 		88.21% 19.45% 100.53% 52.12%
Non US 		9.83% 0.00% 80.40% 44.07%

WSTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.08% 3.60% 39.83%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.03% 1.95% 63.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 7.61%

Sales Fees

WSTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 23.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.69% 281.00% 65.76%

WSTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSTAX Category Low Category High WSTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 40.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSTAX Category Low Category High WSTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.30% 2.08% 70.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WSTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Warden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Warden has held his Fund responsibilities since October 2016. He is Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. Mr. Warden joined Waddell & Reed in 2003 as an investment analyst and became an assistant portfolio manager in 2014. He earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas – Austin.

Gustaf Zinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Gus Zinn is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Zinn joined Waddell & Reed in June 1998 as an investment analyst. He was named assistant vice president in January 2002. He assumed assistant portfolio manager responsibilities in July 2003 of the Waddell & Reed Advisors Science & Technology Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Science & Technology, and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. He was appointed vice president in January 2004. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Core, and appointed to be Senior Vice President in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

