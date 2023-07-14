Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.8%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.3%
Net Assets
$6.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.6%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WSTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.8%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|70.82%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|93.13%
|3 Yr
|-15.7%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|95.54%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|93.09%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|71.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|84.89%
|2021
|-10.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|92.41%
|2020
|7.7%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|91.04%
|2019
|7.7%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|45.32%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|61.83%
|Period
|WSTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.8%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|54.94%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|73.08%
|3 Yr
|-15.7%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|95.33%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|93.26%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|94.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|84.89%
|2021
|-10.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|92.41%
|2020
|7.7%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|91.04%
|2019
|7.7%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|45.32%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|71.51%
|WSTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.7 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|8.12%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|10
|397
|77.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.44 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|4.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.62%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|31.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|58.47%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|30.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|27.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|33.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|26.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|25.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTAX % Rank
|Technology
|65.67%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|65.68%
|Communication Services
|13.28%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|21.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.16%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|33.90%
|Financial Services
|6.70%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|25.85%
|Healthcare
|6.18%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|13.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|24.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|44.49%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|73.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|22.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|31.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|28.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSTAX % Rank
|US
|88.21%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|52.12%
|Non US
|9.83%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|44.07%
|WSTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|39.83%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|63.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|7.61%
|WSTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|23.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WSTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|65.76%
|WSTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|40.25%
|WSTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|70.43%
|WSTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Warden has held his Fund responsibilities since October 2016. He is Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. Mr. Warden joined Waddell & Reed in 2003 as an investment analyst and became an assistant portfolio manager in 2014. He earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas – Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Gus Zinn is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Zinn joined Waddell & Reed in June 1998 as an investment analyst. He was named assistant vice president in January 2002. He assumed assistant portfolio manager responsibilities in July 2003 of the Waddell & Reed Advisors Science & Technology Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Science & Technology, and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. He was appointed vice president in January 2004. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Core, and appointed to be Senior Vice President in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
