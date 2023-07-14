Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WSGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.42 -0.05 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (WRGCX) Primary Inst (WSCYX) A (WSGAX) Retirement (WSGRX) Inst (IYSIX) Retirement (IRGFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund

WSGAX | Fund

$12.42

$1.9 B

0.00%

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$1.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ivy Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Miller

WSGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -21.9% 50.1% 27.61%
1 Yr 7.7% -72.8% 36.6% 72.61%
3 Yr -11.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 85.59%
5 Yr -9.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 84.81%
10 Yr -3.4%* -23.2% 11.9% 71.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -82.1% 547.9% 61.09%
2021 -14.2% -69.3% 196.9% 92.76%
2020 8.0% -28.2% 32.1% 57.89%
2019 3.7% -3.2% 9.3% 80.29%
2018 -3.9% -14.5% 20.4% 55.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -24.8% 50.1% 26.94%
1 Yr 7.7% -72.8% 36.6% 70.59%
3 Yr -11.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 85.59%
5 Yr -9.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 86.09%
10 Yr -3.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 88.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -82.1% 547.9% 61.09%
2021 -14.2% -69.3% 196.9% 92.76%
2020 8.0% -28.2% 32.1% 57.89%
2019 3.7% -3.2% 9.3% 80.29%
2018 -3.9% -14.5% 20.4% 67.62%

NAV & Total Return History

WSGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSGAX Category Low Category High WSGAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 B 183 K 28 B 26.59%
Number of Holdings 84 6 1336 62.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 557 M 59 K 2.7 B 24.25%
Weighting of Top 10 23.70% 5.9% 100.0% 44.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Five9 Inc 3.42%
  2. Wingstop Inc 2.73%
  3. Globant SA 2.73%
  4. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 2.62%
  5. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 2.58%
  6. CareDx Inc 2.56%
  7. PetIQ Inc Class A 2.44%
  8. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Class A 2.39%
  9. Installed Building Products Inc 2.38%
  10. The Brink's Co 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 77.52% 101.30% 15.89%
Cash 		0.45% -1.30% 22.49% 84.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 92.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 92.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 92.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 92.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSGAX % Rank
Technology 		28.56% 2.91% 75.51% 24.58%
Healthcare 		20.85% 0.00% 47.90% 64.05%
Industrials 		17.98% 0.00% 36.64% 40.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.96% 0.00% 40.68% 16.39%
Financial Services 		5.81% 0.00% 42.95% 60.87%
Communication Services 		3.53% 0.00% 15.31% 27.26%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 13.56% 57.53%
Energy 		3.11% 0.00% 55.49% 38.96%
Real Estate 		0.36% 0.00% 15.31% 72.41%
Basic Materials 		0.33% 0.00% 10.30% 82.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 95.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSGAX % Rank
US 		99.02% 67.06% 99.56% 3.85%
Non US 		0.53% 0.00% 26.08% 90.47%

WSGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.05% 27.56% 43.90%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.05% 4.05% 63.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 2.43%

Sales Fees

WSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 46.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 35.02%

WSGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSGAX Category Low Category High WSGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 94.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSGAX Category Low Category High WSGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.81% -4.08% 1.10% 57.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2010

12.17

12.2%

Mr. Miller, CFA, is Senior Vice President of IICO, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. He joined IICO in February 2008 and has served as the portfolio manager for investment companies managed by IICO (or its affiliates) since March 2008. Previous employment included serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Funds Group, Inc., and as the Chief Investment Officer of the Denver Investment Center of Invesco North America. Mr. Miller holds a BS degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University.

Kenneth McQuade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Kenneth G. McQuade was named co portfolio manager of the small cap growth product suit in 2016. He was sole portfolio manager of Ivy VIP Small Growth from 2016 to 2016. Mr. McQuade joined Waddell & Reed in 1997 as an investment analyst. He was an assistant portfolio manager of separately managed small cap accounts from August 2003 until March 2010. Mr. McQuade is Senior Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. He earned a BS degree in finance from Bradley University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

