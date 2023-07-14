Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.7%
Net Assets
$1.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|27.61%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|72.61%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|85.59%
|5 Yr
|-9.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|84.81%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|71.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|61.09%
|2021
|-14.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|92.76%
|2020
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|57.89%
|2019
|3.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|80.29%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|55.62%
|WSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.9 B
|183 K
|28 B
|26.59%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|6
|1336
|62.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|557 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|24.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.70%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|44.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|15.89%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|84.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|92.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|92.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|92.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|92.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGAX % Rank
|Technology
|28.56%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|24.58%
|Healthcare
|20.85%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|64.05%
|Industrials
|17.98%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|40.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.96%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|16.39%
|Financial Services
|5.81%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|60.87%
|Communication Services
|3.53%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|27.26%
|Consumer Defense
|3.50%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|57.53%
|Energy
|3.11%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|38.96%
|Real Estate
|0.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|72.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.33%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|82.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|95.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGAX % Rank
|US
|99.02%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|3.85%
|Non US
|0.53%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|90.47%
|WSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|43.90%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|63.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|2.43%
|WSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|46.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|35.02%
|WSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|94.48%
|WSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.81%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|57.80%
|WSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2010
12.17
12.2%
Mr. Miller, CFA, is Senior Vice President of IICO, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. He joined IICO in February 2008 and has served as the portfolio manager for investment companies managed by IICO (or its affiliates) since March 2008. Previous employment included serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Funds Group, Inc., and as the Chief Investment Officer of the Denver Investment Center of Invesco North America. Mr. Miller holds a BS degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Kenneth G. McQuade was named co portfolio manager of the small cap growth product suit in 2016. He was sole portfolio manager of Ivy VIP Small Growth from 2016 to 2016. Mr. McQuade joined Waddell & Reed in 1997 as an investment analyst. He was an assistant portfolio manager of separately managed small cap accounts from August 2003 until March 2010. Mr. McQuade is Senior Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. He earned a BS degree in finance from Bradley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
