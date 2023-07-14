Home
Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
IYSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.66 -0.09 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (WRGCX) Primary Inst (WSCYX) A (WSGAX) Retirement (WSGRX) Inst (IYSIX) Retirement (IRGFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$1.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Miller

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-capitalization companies typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$58.55 million and $15.69 billion]. The Fund emphasizes smaller companies positioned in new or emerging industries where the Manager believes there is opportunity for higher growth than in established companies or industries. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks that are offered in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The Manager utilizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock-picking process that considers quality of management and superior financial characteristics (e.g., return on assets, return on equity, operating margin) in its search for companies, thereby focusing on what it believes are higher-quality companies with sustainable growth prospects. The Manager seeks companies that it believes exhibit successful and scalable business models by having one or more of the following characteristics: serving markets that are growing at rates substantially in excess of the average industry and/or the general economy; a company that is a leader in its industry and that possesses an identifiable competitive advantage; that features strong and effective management; that demonstrates a strong commitment to shareholders; that is serving a large and/or fast-growing market opportunity; that is experiencing upward margin momentum, a growth in earnings, growth in revenue and sales and/or positive cash flows; that is increasing market share and/or creating increasing barriers to entry either through technological advancement, marketing, distribution or some other innovative means; or that emphasizes organic growth. The Manager believes that such companies generally have a replicable business model that allows for sustained growth.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes that the stock no longer offers significant growth potential, which may be due to a change in the business or management of the company or a change in the industry or sector of the company. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, if its analysis reveals evidence of a meaningful deterioration in operating trends, if it anticipates a decrease in the company’s ability to grow, if it loses confidence in the management of the company and/or the company’s founder departs, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

IYSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -21.9% 50.1% 24.49%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 57.60%
3 Yr -5.3%* -54.1% 47.5% 63.87%
5 Yr -5.0%* -42.6% 12.7% 60.52%
10 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 47.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -82.1% 547.9% 50.60%
2021 -8.9% -69.3% 196.9% 76.26%
2020 9.2% -28.2% 32.1% 45.77%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 66.67%
2018 -3.1% -14.5% 20.4% 34.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -24.8% 50.1% 23.82%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 56.08%
3 Yr -5.3%* -54.1% 47.5% 64.05%
5 Yr -2.7%* -42.6% 14.6% 50.75%
10 Yr 5.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 33.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -82.1% 547.9% 50.60%
2021 -8.9% -69.3% 196.9% 76.26%
2020 9.2% -28.2% 32.1% 45.77%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 66.67%
2018 -0.7% -14.5% 20.4% 18.36%

NAV & Total Return History

IYSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYSIX Category Low Category High IYSIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 B 183 K 28 B 26.43%
Number of Holdings 84 6 1336 62.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 557 M 59 K 2.7 B 24.07%
Weighting of Top 10 23.70% 5.9% 100.0% 43.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Five9 Inc 3.42%
  2. Wingstop Inc 2.73%
  3. Globant SA 2.73%
  4. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 2.62%
  5. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 2.58%
  6. CareDx Inc 2.56%
  7. PetIQ Inc Class A 2.44%
  8. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Class A 2.39%
  9. Installed Building Products Inc 2.38%
  10. The Brink's Co 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 77.52% 101.30% 15.66%
Cash 		0.45% -1.30% 22.49% 83.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 57.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 64.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 56.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 55.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSIX % Rank
Technology 		28.56% 2.91% 75.51% 24.07%
Healthcare 		20.85% 0.00% 47.90% 63.97%
Industrials 		17.98% 0.00% 36.64% 39.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.96% 0.00% 40.68% 16.16%
Financial Services 		5.81% 0.00% 42.95% 60.44%
Communication Services 		3.53% 0.00% 15.31% 26.94%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 13.56% 57.07%
Energy 		3.11% 0.00% 55.49% 38.89%
Real Estate 		0.36% 0.00% 15.31% 71.55%
Basic Materials 		0.33% 0.00% 10.30% 81.65%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 68.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSIX % Rank
US 		99.02% 67.06% 99.56% 3.54%
Non US 		0.53% 0.00% 26.08% 90.07%

IYSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.05% 27.56% 66.38%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.05% 4.05% 63.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 24.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 2.13%

Sales Fees

IYSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IYSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 34.31%

IYSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYSIX Category Low Category High IYSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 58.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYSIX Category Low Category High IYSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -4.08% 1.10% 26.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IYSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2010

12.17

12.2%

Mr. Miller, CFA, is Senior Vice President of IICO, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. He joined IICO in February 2008 and has served as the portfolio manager for investment companies managed by IICO (or its affiliates) since March 2008. Previous employment included serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Funds Group, Inc., and as the Chief Investment Officer of the Denver Investment Center of Invesco North America. Mr. Miller holds a BS degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University.

Kenneth McQuade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Kenneth G. McQuade was named co portfolio manager of the small cap growth product suit in 2016. He was sole portfolio manager of Ivy VIP Small Growth from 2016 to 2016. Mr. McQuade joined Waddell & Reed in 1997 as an investment analyst. He was an assistant portfolio manager of separately managed small cap accounts from August 2003 until March 2010. Mr. McQuade is Senior Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. He earned a BS degree in finance from Bradley University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

