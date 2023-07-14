Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.3%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.4%
Net Assets
$1.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-capitalization companies typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$58.55 million and $15.69 billion]. The Fund emphasizes smaller companies positioned in new or emerging industries where the Manager believes there is opportunity for higher growth than in established companies or industries. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks that are offered in initial public offerings (IPOs).
The Manager utilizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock-picking process that considers quality of management and superior financial characteristics (e.g., return on assets, return on equity, operating margin) in its search for companies, thereby focusing on what it believes are higher-quality companies with sustainable growth prospects. The Manager seeks companies that it believes exhibit successful and scalable business models by having one or more of the following characteristics: serving markets that are growing at rates substantially in excess of the average industry and/or the general economy; a company that is a leader in its industry and that possesses an identifiable competitive advantage; that features strong and effective management; that demonstrates a strong commitment to shareholders; that is serving a large and/or fast-growing market opportunity; that is experiencing upward margin momentum, a growth in earnings, growth in revenue and sales and/or positive cash flows; that is increasing market share and/or creating increasing barriers to entry either through technological advancement, marketing, distribution or some other innovative means; or that emphasizes organic growth. The Manager believes that such companies generally have a replicable business model that allows for sustained growth.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes that the stock no longer offers significant growth potential, which may be due to a change in the business or management of the company or a change in the industry or sector of the company. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, if its analysis reveals evidence of a meaningful deterioration in operating trends, if it anticipates a decrease in the company’s ability to grow, if it loses confidence in the management of the company and/or the company’s founder departs, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|WSGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|28.62%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|74.12%
|3 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|86.46%
|5 Yr
|-10.4%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|87.96%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|77.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|62.80%
|2021
|-14.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|93.79%
|2020
|7.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|61.47%
|2019
|3.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|82.14%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|57.14%
|WSGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.9 B
|183 K
|28 B
|26.76%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|6
|1336
|62.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|557 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|24.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.70%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|44.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|16.05%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|84.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|93.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|92.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|93.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|93.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGRX % Rank
|Technology
|28.56%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|24.75%
|Healthcare
|20.85%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|64.21%
|Industrials
|17.98%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|40.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.96%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|16.56%
|Financial Services
|5.81%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|61.04%
|Communication Services
|3.53%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|27.42%
|Consumer Defense
|3.50%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|57.69%
|Energy
|3.11%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|39.13%
|Real Estate
|0.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|72.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.33%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|82.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|95.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSGRX % Rank
|US
|99.02%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|4.01%
|Non US
|0.53%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|90.64%
|WSGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|22.37%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|63.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|3.65%
|WSGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|35.21%
|WSGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|94.82%
|WSGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.19%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|82.54%
|WSGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2010
12.17
12.2%
Mr. Miller, CFA, is Senior Vice President of IICO, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. He joined IICO in February 2008 and has served as the portfolio manager for investment companies managed by IICO (or its affiliates) since March 2008. Previous employment included serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Funds Group, Inc., and as the Chief Investment Officer of the Denver Investment Center of Invesco North America. Mr. Miller holds a BS degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Kenneth G. McQuade was named co portfolio manager of the small cap growth product suit in 2016. He was sole portfolio manager of Ivy VIP Small Growth from 2016 to 2016. Mr. McQuade joined Waddell & Reed in 1997 as an investment analyst. He was an assistant portfolio manager of separately managed small cap accounts from August 2003 until March 2010. Mr. McQuade is Senior Vice President of WRIMCO and IICO and Vice President of the Trust. He earned a BS degree in finance from Bradley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
