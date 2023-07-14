Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $ 303 million to $ 2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers including ADRs and similar investments.