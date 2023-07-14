Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund

mutual fund
EKJCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.1 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (EKJAX) Primary C (EKJCX) Inst (EKJYX) Other (WFPDX) Retirement (EKJFX)
EKJCX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.1 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (EKJAX) Primary C (EKJCX) Inst (EKJYX) Other (WFPDX) Retirement (EKJFX)
EKJCX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.1 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (EKJAX) Primary C (EKJCX) Inst (EKJYX) Other (WFPDX) Retirement (EKJFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund

EKJCX | Fund

$7.10

$2.3 B

0.00%

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.8%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$2.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund

EKJCX | Fund

$7.10

$2.3 B

0.00%

1.87%

EKJCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Premier Large Company Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Ognar

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $303 million to $2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers including ADRs and similar investments.
We focus on companies that dominate their market, are establishing new markets or are undergoing dynamic change. We believe earnings and revenue growth relative to expectations are critical factors in determining stock price movements. Thus, our investment process is centered around finding companies with under-appreciated prospects for robust and sustainable growth in earnings and revenue. To find that growth, we use bottom-up research, emphasizing companies whose management teams have a history of successfully executing their strategy and whose business models have sufficient profit potential. We forecast revenue and earnings revision opportunities, along with other key financial metrics to assess investment potential. We also believe that strong ESG policies and practices contribute to a company’s long-term sustainability of growth and therefore look for companies that are perceived as strong ESG performers or that have underappreciated ESG characteristics that we believe can drive future growth consistent with our forward-looking expectations. We combine our company-specific analysis with our assessment of secular and timeliness trends to form a buy/sell decision about a particular stock. We may invest in any sector, and at times we may emphasize one or more particular sectors. We sell a company’s securities when we see deterioration in fundamentals that leads us to become suspicious of a company’s prospective growth profile or the profitability potential of its business model, as this often leads to lower valuation potential. We may also sell or trim a position when we need to raise money to fund the purchase of a better investment opportunity or when valuation is extended beyond our expectations.
Read More

EKJCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -41.7% 64.0% 65.24%
1 Yr 16.8% -46.2% 77.9% 52.92%
3 Yr -13.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 93.15%
5 Yr -10.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 95.97%
10 Yr -4.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 94.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.34%
2021 -12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 97.63%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 79.58%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 82.89%
2018 -4.7% -15.9% 2.0% 91.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -41.7% 64.0% 62.86%
1 Yr 16.8% -46.2% 77.9% 49.47%
3 Yr -13.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 93.06%
5 Yr -10.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.34%
10 Yr 0.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 89.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.42%
2021 -12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 97.63%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 79.58%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 82.89%
2018 -4.7% -15.9% 3.1% 94.95%

NAV & Total Return History

EKJCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EKJCX Category Low Category High EKJCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 B 189 K 222 B 38.37%
Number of Holdings 71 2 3509 42.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.1 B -1.37 M 104 B 39.41%
Weighting of Top 10 45.66% 11.4% 116.5% 57.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.43%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.46%
  5. Apple Inc 3.88%
  6. Linde PLC 2.45%
  7. Linde PLC 2.45%
  8. Linde PLC 2.45%
  9. Linde PLC 2.45%
  10. Linde PLC 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EKJCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 50.26% 104.50% 51.36%
Cash 		1.55% -10.83% 49.73% 46.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 66.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 68.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 65.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 64.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKJCX % Rank
Technology 		34.86% 0.00% 65.70% 54.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.27% 0.00% 62.57% 44.35%
Healthcare 		15.62% 0.00% 39.76% 22.26%
Financial Services 		12.33% 0.00% 43.06% 26.71%
Communication Services 		11.57% 0.00% 66.40% 38.25%
Industrials 		5.69% 0.00% 30.65% 58.04%
Real Estate 		1.47% 0.00% 16.05% 42.87%
Basic Materials 		1.37% 0.00% 18.91% 44.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.81% 0.00% 25.50% 82.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 76.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 84.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKJCX % Rank
US 		96.31% 34.69% 100.00% 38.58%
Non US 		2.13% 0.00% 54.22% 60.68%

EKJCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EKJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.01% 20.29% 8.14%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.40%
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.00% 1.02% 84.97%

Sales Fees

EKJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 71.85%

Trading Fees

EKJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EKJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 316.74% 67.63%

EKJCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EKJCX Category Low Category High EKJCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 70.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EKJCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EKJCX Category Low Category High EKJCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.52% -6.13% 1.75% 96.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EKJCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EKJCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Ognar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2010

12.04

12.0%

Thomas (Tom) Ognar is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he worked as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Before that, he was a research analyst with M&I Investment Management Corp. and a trader with Republic Securities, Inc. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is an alumnus of the Applied Security Analysis Program and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Robert Gruendyke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Robert (Bob) Gruendyke is a senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for the team, covering the financials and healthcare sectors. Before joining WFAM, Bob served as a senior research associate and, earlier, as a senior compliance advisor for Raymond James Financial. Prior to that, he was a financial consultant for A. G. Edwards and Sons. He began his investment industry career in 1999. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from Duke University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×