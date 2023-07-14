Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.1%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$2.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|EKJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|64.26%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|47.99%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|82.96%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|83.70%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|77.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|48.66%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|88.42%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.80%
|2019
|5.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|61.89%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|76.26%
|Period
|EKJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|61.87%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|44.70%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|82.74%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|85.75%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|72.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|48.75%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|88.42%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.80%
|2019
|5.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|61.89%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|84.46%
|EKJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKJAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 B
|189 K
|222 B
|38.13%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|3509
|41.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.1 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|39.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.66%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|57.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKJAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|51.03%
|Cash
|1.55%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|45.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|17.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKJAX % Rank
|Technology
|34.86%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|54.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.27%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|43.53%
|Healthcare
|15.62%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|22.01%
|Financial Services
|12.33%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|26.46%
|Communication Services
|11.57%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|38.00%
|Industrials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|57.79%
|Real Estate
|1.47%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|42.54%
|Basic Materials
|1.37%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|44.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.81%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|81.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|36.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|57.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKJAX % Rank
|US
|96.31%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|38.33%
|Non US
|2.13%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|60.35%
|EKJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|35.35%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.66%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|83.94%
|EKJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|2.98%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EKJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EKJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|66.88%
|EKJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKJAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|21.90%
|EKJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EKJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKJAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.77%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|78.79%
|EKJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2010
12.04
12.0%
Thomas (Tom) Ognar is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he worked as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Before that, he was a research analyst with M&I Investment Management Corp. and a trader with Republic Securities, Inc. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is an alumnus of the Applied Security Analysis Program and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Robert (Bob) Gruendyke is a senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for the team, covering the financials and healthcare sectors. Before joining WFAM, Bob served as a senior research associate and, earlier, as a senior compliance advisor for Raymond James Financial. Prior to that, he was a financial consultant for A. G. Edwards and Sons. He began his investment industry career in 1999. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from Duke University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...