Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.6%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$1.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and
|■
|up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|WFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|82.10%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.23%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|45.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|66.36%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|85.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|27.02%
|2021
|4.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|49.41%
|2020
|4.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|88.94%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|64.27%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|85.81%
* Annualized
|WFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.78 B
|189 K
|222 B
|41.34%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|3509
|50.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|549 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|53.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.10%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|93.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.76%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|63.85%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|32.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFOPX % Rank
|Technology
|28.60%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|74.18%
|Industrials
|13.29%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|6.39%
|Healthcare
|11.43%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|61.72%
|Financial Services
|10.62%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|35.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.07%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|85.16%
|Communication Services
|8.77%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|68.20%
|Real Estate
|8.43%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|0.49%
|Consumer Defense
|4.86%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|34.26%
|Basic Materials
|3.93%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|11.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|51.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|67.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFOPX % Rank
|US
|94.80%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|49.34%
|Non US
|2.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|50.49%
|WFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|7.10%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|86.08%
|WFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|27.21%
|WFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|45.60%
|WFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|39.80%
|WFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.12%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|90.37%
|WFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$2.489
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Kurt Gunderson is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments and serves as co-portfolio manager of the Select Equity All Cap Equity strategy. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role he was an associate portfolio manager and analyst. Kurt joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management where he was an analyst. Prior to joining the team Kurt was director of information technology in retirement plan services at Strong Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he was a technology consultant and manager. Kurt began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investments from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
