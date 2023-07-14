Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.

We may invest in the equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.

We invest in equity securities of companies that we believe are underpriced yet have attractive growth prospects. Our analysis is based on the determination of a company’s “private market valuation,” which is the price an investor would be willing to pay for the entire company. We determine a company’s private market valuation based upon several types of analysis. We carry out a fundamental analysis of a company’s cash flows, asset valuations, competitive situation and industry specific factors. We also gauge the company’s management strength, financial health, and growth potential in determining a company’s private market valuation. We place an emphasis on a company’s management, even meeting with management in certain situations. Finally, we focus on the long-term strategic direction of a company. We then compare the private market valuation as determined by these factors to the company’s public market price, and invest in the equity securities of those companies where we believe there is a significant gap between the two.