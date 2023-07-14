Home
Allspring Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
WOFDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$54.12 -0.14 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (SOPVX) Primary Other (WOFDX) C (WFOPX) Inst (WOFNX) Retirement (WOFRX)
WOFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
We may invest in the equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.
We invest in equity securities of companies that we believe are underpriced yet have attractive growth prospects. Our analysis is based on the determination of a company’s “private market valuation,” which is the price an investor would be willing to pay for the entire company. We determine a company’s private market valuation based upon several types of analysis. We carry out a fundamental analysis of a company’s cash flows, asset valuations, competitive situation and industry specific factors. We also gauge the company’s management strength, financial health, and growth potential in determining a company’s private market valuation. We place an emphasis on a company’s management, even meeting with management in certain situations. Finally, we focus on the long-term strategic direction of a company. We then compare the private market valuation as determined by these factors to the company’s public market price, and invest in the equity securities of those companies where we believe there is a significant gap between the two.
We may sell an investment when its market valuation no longer compares favorably with the company’s private market valuation. In addition, we may choose to sell an investment where the fundamentals deteriorate or the strategy of the management or the management itself changes.
Read More

WOFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -41.7% 64.0% 79.89%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 77.70%
3 Yr 4.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 25.28%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 50.00%
10 Yr 1.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 69.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -85.9% 81.6% 20.02%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.49%
2020 4.6% -13.0% 34.8% 86.22%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 51.43%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 2.0% 78.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -41.7% 64.0% 76.52%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 73.52%
3 Yr 4.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 25.26%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 54.72%
10 Yr 1.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 88.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -85.9% 81.6% 20.02%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.49%
2020 4.6% -13.0% 34.8% 86.22%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 51.52%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 3.1% 86.38%

NAV & Total Return History

WOFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WOFDX Category Low Category High WOFDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.78 B 189 K 222 B 41.67%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3509 51.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 549 M -1.37 M 104 B 54.26%
Weighting of Top 10 30.10% 11.4% 116.5% 93.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.92%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.55%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.78%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 2.70%
  6. Salesforce Inc 2.66%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.50%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.43%
  9. Teledyne Technologies Inc 2.30%
  10. Burlington Stores Inc 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WOFDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 50.26% 104.50% 64.18%
Cash 		2.24% -10.83% 49.73% 33.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 92.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 90.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 92.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 92.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOFDX % Rank
Technology 		28.60% 0.00% 65.70% 74.51%
Industrials 		13.29% 0.00% 30.65% 6.72%
Healthcare 		11.43% 0.00% 39.76% 62.05%
Financial Services 		10.62% 0.00% 43.06% 35.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.07% 0.00% 62.57% 85.49%
Communication Services 		8.77% 0.00% 66.40% 68.52%
Real Estate 		8.43% 0.00% 16.05% 0.82%
Consumer Defense 		4.86% 0.00% 25.50% 34.59%
Basic Materials 		3.93% 0.00% 18.91% 11.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 94.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 96.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOFDX % Rank
US 		94.80% 34.69% 100.00% 49.67%
Non US 		2.96% 0.00% 54.22% 50.82%

WOFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WOFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 20.29% 36.64%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 76.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 62.40%

Sales Fees

WOFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WOFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WOFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 316.74% 46.52%

WOFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WOFDX Category Low Category High WOFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 94.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WOFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WOFDX Category Low Category High WOFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -6.13% 1.75% 38.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WOFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WOFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.

Kurt Gunderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Kurt Gunderson is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments and serves as co-portfolio manager of the Select Equity All Cap Equity strategy. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role he was an associate portfolio manager and analyst. Kurt joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management where he was an analyst. Prior to joining the team Kurt was director of information technology in retirement plan services at Strong Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he was a technology consultant and manager. Kurt began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investments from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

