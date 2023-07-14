Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers;

■ up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and

■ in securities of at least three different countries including the U.S.

The types of securities in which we normally invest include common stock, preferred stock, rights, warrants and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). We consider equity securities of foreign issuers (or foreign securities) to be equity securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S. We may use futures or forward foreign currency contracts to manage risk or to enhance return.

We use bottom-up stock selection, based on in-depth fundamental research as the cornerstone of our investment process. During each stage of the process, we also consider the influence on the investment theses of top-down factors such as macroeconomic forecasts, real economic growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policy, currency issues, and demographic and political risks. Sector and country weights result from rather than determine our stock-selection decisions. Our investment process seeks both growth and value opportunities. For growth investments, we target companies that we believe have strong business franchises, experienced and proven management, and accelerating cash flow growth rates. For value investments, we target companies that we believe are undervalued in the marketplace compared to their intrinsic value. Additionally, we seek to identify catalysts that will unlock value, which will then be recognized by the market. We may purchase securities across any market capitalization.