Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$378 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.5%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 95.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers;
|■
|up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
|■
|in securities of at least three different countries including the U.S.
|Period
|WFEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|70.15%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|51.34%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|54.89%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|71.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|57.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|60.42%
|2021
|1.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|85.63%
|2020
|1.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|20.77%
|2019
|3.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|78.29%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|58.97%
|Period
|WFEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|67.16%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|47.93%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|50.63%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|78.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|55.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|60.42%
|2021
|1.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|85.63%
|2020
|1.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|21.09%
|2019
|3.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|78.29%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|73.45%
|WFEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|378 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|58.70%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|2
|3900
|76.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|110 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|53.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.51%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|36.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.21%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|92.35%
|Cash
|5.79%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|7.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|44.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|60.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|40.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|43.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.50%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|2.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.08%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|5.93%
|Financial Services
|17.36%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|73.89%
|Technology
|11.13%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|19.29%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|62.91%
|Communication Services
|6.39%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|57.27%
|Healthcare
|5.33%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|87.24%
|Basic Materials
|4.43%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|86.35%
|Energy
|3.27%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|84.57%
|Utilities
|2.12%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|68.84%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|44.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Non US
|81.18%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|97.35%
|US
|13.03%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|2.35%
|WFEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|56.12%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|80.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|11.86%
|WFEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|WFEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|95.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|86.94%
|WFEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.64%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|52.51%
|WFEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WFEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFEHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|78.12%
|WFEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.476
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
Dale Winner is the lead portfolio manager for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for portfolio management of all Focused Global Equity strategies. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and was involved in both research (senior analyst/Europe) and portfolio management. Prior to that, Dale was a senior vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst with Templeton Global Advisors Limited. In addition, he served as the coordinator for the global financials team and had direct research responsibility for global diversified financials. At various times during his tenure at Templeton, Dale had research responsibilities for the global sectors of aerospace and defense, life insurance, engineering, and country/regional research coverage of Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe, and Russia. Earlier in his career, he served as a trust officer at JP Morgan (Bahamas) and was a credit analyst at Mitsui Trust, London. Dale earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Reading University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal is a co-portfolio manager and head of Focused Global Investment Risk and Strategy for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. Venk also serves on Allspring’s Spectrum Investment Committee. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and head of risk and trading. Prior to joining EverKey, Venk served as an executive director in the Consolidated Equities Division at Morgan Stanley, advising hedge funds and other investment management firms on implementing and managing risk exposures in global equity markets. In addition, he previously advised and structured capital markets solutions for corporate clients seeking to issue or repurchase capital in the equity, convertible, and fixed income markets. Venk joined Morgan Stanley as a sales and trading associate specializing in equity arbitrage and derivatives and previously served as an investment banking financial analyst in the financial institutions group for Goldman Sachs & Co. Venk earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He has served as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
