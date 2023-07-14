Home
Allspring International Equity Fund

mutual fund
WFEDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.28 -0.05 -0.41%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (WFEAX) Primary C (WFEFX) Inst (WFENX) Other (WFEDX) Retirement (WFEHX)
Allspring International Equity Fund

WFEDX | Fund

$12.28

$378 M

3.33%

$0.41

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$378 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Allspring International Equity Fund

WFEDX | Fund

$12.28

$378 M

3.33%

$0.41

1.26%

WFEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dale Winner

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers;
up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
in securities of at least three different countries including the U.S.
The types of securities in which we normally invest include common stock, preferred stock, rights, warrants and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). We consider equity securities of foreign issuers (or foreign securities) to be equity securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S. We may use futures or forward foreign currency contracts to manage risk or to enhance return.
We use bottom-up stock selection, based on in-depth fundamental research as the cornerstone of our investment process. During each stage of the process, we also consider the influence on the investment theses of top-down factors such as macroeconomic forecasts, real economic growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policy, currency issues, and demographic and political risks. Sector and country weights result from rather than determine our stock-selection decisions. Our investment process seeks both growth and value opportunities. For growth investments, we target companies that we believe have strong business franchises, experienced and proven management, and accelerating cash flow growth rates. For value investments, we target companies that we believe are undervalued in the marketplace compared to their intrinsic value. Additionally, we seek to identify catalysts that will unlock value, which will then be recognized by the market. We may purchase securities across any market capitalization.
We conduct ongoing review, research, and analysis of our portfolio holdings. We may sell a stock if it achieves our investment objective for the position, if a stock’s fundamentals or price change significantly, if we change our view of a country or sector, or if the stock no longer fits within the risk characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio.
Read More

WFEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -0.2% 22.0% 70.75%
1 Yr 19.5% -23.7% 32.5% 52.23%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 53.31%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.2% 9.5% 70.27%
10 Yr 1.2%* -5.5% 9.8% 41.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -27.8% 166.1% 58.91%
2021 2.0% -42.2% 28.2% 83.18%
2020 1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 19.81%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 75.33%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 48.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -9.7% 22.0% 67.76%
1 Yr 19.5% -23.7% 56.0% 48.82%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 49.06%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.2% 12.3% 75.60%
10 Yr 1.2%* -5.5% 13.1% 69.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -27.8% 166.1% 58.91%
2021 2.0% -42.2% 28.2% 83.18%
2020 1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 20.13%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 75.33%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 66.90%

NAV & Total Return History

WFEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFEDX Category Low Category High WFEDX % Rank
Net Assets 378 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 58.41%
Number of Holdings 65 2 3900 76.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 110 M 530 K 13.7 B 52.94%
Weighting of Top 10 28.51% 7.3% 99.9% 36.14%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.21% 75.03% 100.46% 92.06%
Cash 		5.79% -31.92% 11.89% 7.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 44.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 60.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 40.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 43.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEDX % Rank
Industrials 		22.50% 1.03% 36.79% 2.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.08% 0.00% 27.46% 5.64%
Financial Services 		17.36% 0.00% 42.76% 73.59%
Technology 		11.13% 0.00% 24.16% 18.99%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 31.84% 62.61%
Communication Services 		6.39% 0.00% 23.78% 56.97%
Healthcare 		5.33% 0.00% 23.28% 86.94%
Basic Materials 		4.43% 0.00% 30.76% 86.05%
Energy 		3.27% 0.00% 26.59% 84.27%
Utilities 		2.12% 0.00% 27.46% 68.55%
Real Estate 		1.95% 0.00% 17.64% 44.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEDX % Rank
Non US 		81.18% 71.47% 100.46% 97.06%
US 		13.03% 0.00% 15.02% 2.06%

WFEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 21.16% 34.33%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 80.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.98%
Administrative Fee 0.13% 0.03% 0.47% 67.01%

Sales Fees

WFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

WFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 2.00% 158.16% 86.60%

WFEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFEDX Category Low Category High WFEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.33% 0.00% 8.48% 56.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFEDX Category Low Category High WFEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.06% 0.18% 7.85% 62.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WFEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dale Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Dale Winner is the lead portfolio manager for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for portfolio management of all Focused Global Equity strategies. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and was involved in both research (senior analyst/Europe) and portfolio management. Prior to that, Dale was a senior vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst with Templeton Global Advisors Limited. In addition, he served as the coordinator for the global financials team and had direct research responsibility for global diversified financials. At various times during his tenure at Templeton, Dale had research responsibilities for the global sectors of aerospace and defense, life insurance, engineering, and country/regional research coverage of Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe, and Russia. Earlier in his career, he served as a trust officer at JP Morgan (Bahamas) and was a credit analyst at Mitsui Trust, London. Dale earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Reading University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal is a co-portfolio manager and head of Focused Global Investment Risk and Strategy for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. Venk also serves on Allspring’s Spectrum Investment Committee. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and head of risk and trading. Prior to joining EverKey, Venk served as an executive director in the Consolidated Equities Division at Morgan Stanley, advising hedge funds and other investment management firms on implementing and managing risk exposures in global equity markets. In addition, he previously advised and structured capital markets solutions for corporate clients seeking to issue or repurchase capital in the equity, convertible, and fixed income markets. Venk joined Morgan Stanley as a sales and trading associate specializing in equity arbitrage and derivatives and previously served as an investment banking financial analyst in the financial institutions group for Goldman Sachs & Co. Venk earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He has served as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

