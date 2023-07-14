The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in a portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in securities of large-capitalization, mid-capitalization and small-capitalization issuers with market capitalizations equal to or greater than the unweighted median market capitalization of companies in the S&P 1500 Value Index. Notwithstanding this limitation, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) will not be required to sell a security, and may purchase additional securities of an issuer with a market capitalization below this size, if the issuer had a market capitalization at least this size at the time the security was initially purchased for the Fund.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and depositary receipts.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and options.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek exposure to certain asset classes.

The Fund can use options to seek investment return or to mitigate risk.

The Fund may invest in unseasoned issuers or in securities involving special circumstances, such as initial public offerings, companies with new management or management reliant upon one or a few key people, special products and techniques, limited or cyclical product lines, services, markets or resources or unusual developments, such as acquisitions, mergers, liquidations, bankruptcies or leveraged buyouts. As a result of the Fund’s stock selection process, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies within the same industries or sectors of the market.

The Fund emphasizes a value style of investing and the portfolio managers seek to invest in undervalued companies they believe possess the potential for capital growth. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers emphasize the following characteristics, although not all investments will have these attributes:

◾ Buy businesses trading at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe intrinsic value represents the fair economic worth of the business.

◾ Emphasize quality businesses with potential to grow intrinsic value over time. The portfolio managers primarily seek issuers that they believe have solid growth prospects, the ability to earn an attractive return on invested capital and a management team that exhibits intelligent capital allocation skills.

The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, if a security is trading near or above the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value or if there is a fundamental deterioration in business prospects that results in inadequate upside potential to estimated intrinsic value.