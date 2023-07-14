Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$1.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.1%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VVORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|87.21%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|30.47%
|3 Yr
|16.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|15.12%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|31.04%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|40.15%
* Annualized
|VVORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.18 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|42.12%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|9
|2354
|54.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|306 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|35.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.10%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|30.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVORX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.07%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|91.97%
|Cash
|5.93%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|8.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|60.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|60.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|59.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|60.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVORX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.52%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|1.55%
|Energy
|17.79%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|3.37%
|Healthcare
|14.04%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|12.95%
|Financial Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|97.93%
|Technology
|7.97%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|72.80%
|Basic Materials
|7.87%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|20.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.22%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|87.56%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|58.03%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|79.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|97.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|95.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVORX % Rank
|US
|82.28%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|91.71%
|Non US
|11.79%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|9.07%
|VVORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|76.80%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
