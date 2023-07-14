Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$1.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.1%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VVONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|83.03%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|28.13%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|14.32%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|26.65%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|37.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|VVONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|8.68%
|2021
|11.4%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|31.40%
|2020
|1.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|16.13%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|8.89%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|95.73%
|VVONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.18 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|41.60%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|9
|2354
|53.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|306 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|35.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.10%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|29.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVONX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.07%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|91.45%
|Cash
|5.93%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|7.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|39.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|39.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|38.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|40.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVONX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.52%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|1.04%
|Energy
|17.79%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|2.85%
|Healthcare
|14.04%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|12.44%
|Financial Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|97.41%
|Technology
|7.97%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|72.28%
|Basic Materials
|7.87%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|19.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.22%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|87.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|57.51%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|78.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|93.52%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|91.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVONX % Rank
|US
|82.28%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|91.19%
|Non US
|11.79%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|8.55%
|VVONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|67.90%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|48.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|80.60%
|VVONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VVONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VVONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|70.37%
|VVONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|65.46%
|VVONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VVONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|45.83%
|VVONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
