Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.8%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$1.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.1%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VVOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|88.25%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|39.32%
|3 Yr
|15.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|18.30%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|38.19%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|43.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|VVOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|83.29%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|34.29%
|3 Yr
|15.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|15.43%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|45.92%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|83.87%
* Annualized
|VVOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVOCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.18 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|42.64%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|9
|2354
|54.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|306 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|36.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.10%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|30.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVOCX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.07%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|92.49%
|Cash
|5.93%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|8.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|95.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|95.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|95.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|95.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVOCX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.52%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|2.07%
|Energy
|17.79%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|3.89%
|Healthcare
|14.04%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|13.47%
|Financial Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|98.45%
|Technology
|7.97%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|73.32%
|Basic Materials
|7.87%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|20.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.22%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|88.08%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|58.81%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|79.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|99.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVOCX % Rank
|US
|82.28%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|92.23%
|Non US
|11.79%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|9.59%
|VVOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|9.02%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|49.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.92%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|88.56%
|VVOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|97.37%
|VVOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VVOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|71.51%
|VVOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVOCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|98.71%
|VVOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VVOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVOCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|94.53%
|VVOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
