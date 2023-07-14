Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
VVOCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.18 -1.2%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (VVOAX) Primary C (VVOCX) Inst (VVOIX) Retirement (VVONX) Retirement (VVORX) Other (VVOSX)
VVOCX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.18 -1.2%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (VVOAX) Primary C (VVOCX) Inst (VVOIX) Retirement (VVONX) Retirement (VVORX) Other (VVOSX)
VVOCX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.18 -1.2%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (VVOAX) Primary C (VVOCX) Inst (VVOIX) Retirement (VVONX) Retirement (VVORX) Other (VVOSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund

VVOCX | Fund

$14.87

$1.18 B

0.15%

$0.02

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$1.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund

VVOCX | Fund

$14.87

$1.18 B

0.15%

$0.02

1.89%

VVOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Value Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Edwards

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in a portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in securities of large-capitalization, mid-capitalization and small-capitalization issuers with market capitalizations equal to or greater than the unweighted median market capitalization of companies in the S&P 1500 Value Index. Notwithstanding this limitation, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) will not be required to sell a security, and may purchase additional securities of an issuer with a market capitalization below this size, if the issuer had a market capitalization at least this size at the time the security was initially purchased for the Fund.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging marketcountries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and depositary receipts.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and options.
The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek exposure to certain asset classes.
The Fund can use options to seek investment return or to mitigate risk.
The Fund may invest in unseasoned issuers or in securities involving special circumstances, such as initial public offerings, companies with new management or management reliant upon one or a few key people, special products and techniques, limited or cyclical product lines, services, markets or resources or unusual developments, such as acquisitions, mergers, liquidations, bankruptcies or leveraged buyouts. As a result of the Fund’s stock selection process, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies within the same industries or sectors of the market.
The Fund emphasizes a value style of investing and the portfolio managers seek to invest in undervalued companies they believe possess the potential for capital growth. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers emphasize the following characteristics, although not all investments will have these attributes:
◾ 
Buy businesses trading at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe intrinsic value represents the fair economic worth of the business.
◾ 
Emphasize quality businesses with potential to grow intrinsic value over time. The portfolio managers primarily seek issuers that they believe have solid growth prospects, the ability to earn an attractive return on invested capital and a management team that exhibits intelligent capital allocation skills.
The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, if a security is trading near or above the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value or if there is a fundamental deterioration in business prospects that results in inadequate upside potential to estimated intrinsic value.
The portfolio managers seek to achieve strong long-term performance by constructing a diversified portfolio that they believe offers value content greater than the broad market, as measured by the portfolio’s aggregate discount to the portfolio managers’ estimated intrinsic value of the portfolio. The investment process is fundamental in nature and focused on individual issuers as opposed to macroeconomic forecasts or specific industry exposure. The portfolio construction process is intended to preserve and grow the estimated intrinsic value of the Fund’s portfolio rather than mirror the composition or sector weights of any benchmark.
Read More

VVOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -10.8% 26.2% 88.25%
1 Yr 8.0% -29.4% 26.4% 39.32%
3 Yr 15.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 18.30%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.0% 42.1% 38.19%
10 Yr 1.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 43.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -41.6% 42.6% 12.63%
2021 11.0% -23.5% 23.2% 36.41%
2020 1.6% -8.6% 93.7% 20.43%
2019 6.0% -2.6% 7.8% 32.22%
2018 -7.2% -8.8% 3.8% 97.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -19.1% 22.1% 83.29%
1 Yr 8.0% -29.4% 36.6% 34.29%
3 Yr 15.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 15.43%
5 Yr 1.6%* -13.5% 42.1% 45.92%
10 Yr 1.7%* -3.7% 21.6% 83.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -41.6% 42.6% 12.63%
2021 11.0% -23.5% 23.2% 36.41%
2020 1.6% -8.6% 93.7% 20.43%
2019 6.0% -2.6% 7.8% 32.22%
2018 -7.2% -7.6% 3.8% 99.43%

NAV & Total Return History

VVOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VVOCX Category Low Category High VVOCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.18 B 504 K 30.4 B 42.64%
Number of Holdings 76 9 2354 54.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 306 M 129 K 9.16 B 36.27%
Weighting of Top 10 27.10% 5.3% 99.9% 30.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Athene Holding Ltd Class A 4.24%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 4.15%
  3. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 4.04%
  4. Huntsman Corp 3.64%
  5. Owens-Corning Inc 3.60%
  6. First Horizon Corp 3.50%
  7. LKQ Corp 3.48%
  8. Oracle Corp 3.20%
  9. Anthem Inc 3.11%
  10. Huntington Bancshares Inc 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VVOCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.07% 85.69% 100.65% 92.49%
Cash 		5.93% -0.65% 14.30% 8.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 95.08%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 95.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 95.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 95.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVOCX % Rank
Industrials 		28.52% 0.00% 29.02% 2.07%
Energy 		17.79% 0.00% 29.17% 3.89%
Healthcare 		14.04% 0.00% 32.47% 13.47%
Financial Services 		8.51% 0.00% 60.11% 98.45%
Technology 		7.97% 0.00% 30.07% 73.32%
Basic Materials 		7.87% 0.00% 23.88% 20.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.22% 0.00% 29.62% 88.08%
Consumer Defense 		5.31% 0.00% 33.79% 58.81%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 24.69% 79.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 99.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVOCX % Rank
US 		82.28% 55.79% 100.30% 92.23%
Non US 		11.79% 0.00% 36.04% 9.59%

VVOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VVOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 16.27% 9.02%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.20% 49.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.92% 0.00% 1.00% 83.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 88.56%

Sales Fees

VVOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 97.37%

Trading Fees

VVOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VVOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 227.00% 71.51%

VVOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VVOCX Category Low Category High VVOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.15% 0.00% 8.88% 98.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VVOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VVOCX Category Low Category High VVOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -1.84% 4.73% 94.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VVOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VVOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2015

7.18

7.2%

Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2015

7.18

7.2%

Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×