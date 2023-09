Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small market capitalization companies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Fund currently considers small-capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the S&P Developed ex-U.S. Small Cap Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. Capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2022, ranged from $15.4 million to $23.0 billion. At least 65% of the Fund's assets will normally be invested in companies located outside the U.S., including companies located in countries with emerging securities markets. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in U.S. issuers. The Fund may hold both growth and value stocks and at times may favor one over the other based on available opportunities. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks of international issuers, but may invest from time to time in such instruments as forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, rights, and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts or futures contracts to hedge currency and for implementation of a currency model within the portfolio. The Fund may invest in futures contracts to allow market exposure in a cost efficient way, maintain exposure to an asset class in the case of large cash flows, and to have access to a particular market in which the Fund wishes to invest. The Fund may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ( “ETFs”), to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder , and under the terms of applicable no-action relief or exemptive orders granted thereunder . The Investment Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets to different sub-advisers. When selecting sub-advisers, the Investment Adviser takes into account a wide variety of factors and considerations, including among other things the investment strategy of a potential sub-adviser, its personnel, and its fit with other sub-advisers to the Fund. Among those, the Investment Adviser will typically consider the extent to which a potential sub-adviser takes into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment process. ESG factors will be only one of many considerations in the Investment Adviser’s evaluation of any potential sub-adviser; the extent to which ESG factors will affect the Investment Adviser’s decision to retain a sub-adviser, if at all, will depend on the analysis and judgment of the Investment Adviser. Acadian Asset Management LLC ( “Acadian”) and Victory Capital Management Inc. (“Victory Capital”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser” and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”) provide the day-to-day management of the Fund. The Sub-Advisers act independently of each other and use their own methodology for selecting investments. The Investment Adviser will determine the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub-Adviser. Each Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 30% of its total assets. Acadian Asset Management LLC Acadian employs a quantitative investment process which is driven by proprietary valuation models that examine stocks simultaneously from a bottom-up perspective to attempt to predict how each stock will perform relative to its region-industry intersection, and from a top-down perspective to attempt to predict how each stock’s country, industry group, and country intersection will perform relative to their market peers. Victory Capital Management Inc. Victory Capital employs a bottom-up investment approach that emphasizes individual stock selection. The investment process uses a combination of quantitative and traditional qualitative, fundamental analysis to identify stocks with low relative price multiples, positive trends in earnings forecasts, high profitability and companies with a strong or positively trending ESG profile. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the Index, tends to have a below-average price-to-earnings ratio, an above-average earnings growth trend, and an above-average return on invested capital. ESG investing considerations are not a primary or exclusive factor, but rather an additional inclusive consideration to Victory Capital’s process.