Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.3%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$227 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.6%
Expense Ratio 2.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NARCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|43.90%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|52.38%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|85.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|83.33%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|36.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|NARCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|48.19%
|2021
|0.5%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|85.00%
|2020
|4.5%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|28.75%
|2019
|5.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|37.50%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|84.29%
|Period
|NARCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|43.90%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|52.38%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.9%
|9.7%
|85.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|88.89%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-1.1%
|8.8%
|77.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|NARCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|48.19%
|2021
|0.5%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|85.00%
|2020
|4.5%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|28.75%
|2019
|5.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|37.50%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|100.00%
|NARCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NARCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|227 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|75.00%
|Number of Holdings
|1081
|2
|4427
|16.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.4 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|79.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.59%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|79.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NARCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|38.55%
|Cash
|0.97%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|50.60%
|Other
|0.36%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|48.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|1.20%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|10.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NARCX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.27%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|65.06%
|Technology
|13.25%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|48.19%
|Basic Materials
|13.14%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|1.20%
|Healthcare
|10.94%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|4.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.95%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|74.70%
|Financial Services
|8.57%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|90.36%
|Real Estate
|7.80%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|55.42%
|Energy
|7.00%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|8.43%
|Communication Services
|4.97%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|20.48%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|95.18%
|Utilities
|0.83%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|69.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NARCX % Rank
|Non US
|97.32%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|48.19%
|US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|40.96%
|NARCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.35%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|3.70%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|89.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|48.39%
|NARCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|NARCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NARCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|87.18%
|NARCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NARCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|11.90%
|NARCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|NARCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NARCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.03%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|100.00%
|NARCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$1.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.748
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2011
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Oct 25, 2010
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2009
|$0.111
|ExtraDividend
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Daniel B. LeVan, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, Chief Investment Officer of Victory Capital Management Inc., has been with Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. LeVan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2015
7.25
7.3%
John W. Evers is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Evers was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management. He has been co-manager for MCM’s international small-cap equity discipline, a member of the portfolio management team for MCM’s international core equity discipline and lead analyst of the financials sector for the international core and international small-cap equity teams since 2007. He has been lead manager and lead analyst of the financials sector for MCM’s emerging markets equity strategy since 2011. Immediately before joining MCM, Mr. Evers was a Senior Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for The Boston Company Asset Management (including its predecessor firms), where he was an energy sector analyst and was also responsible for a quantitative research platform and production models for 10 years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2015
7.19
7.2%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...