Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
ISCWX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$72.1 -0.69 -0.95%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NTKLX) Primary C (NARCX) Inst (NAPIX) Other (ISCWX)
ISCWX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$72.1 -0.69 -0.95%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NTKLX) Primary C (NARCX) Inst (NAPIX) Other (ISCWX)
ISCWX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$72.1 -0.69 -0.95%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NTKLX) Primary C (NARCX) Inst (NAPIX) Other (ISCWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund

ISCWX | Fund

$72.10

$227 M

0.00%

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$72.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund

ISCWX | Fund

$72.10

$227 M

0.00%

1.35%

ISCWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 12, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel LeVan

Fund Description

ISCWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% 3.8% 21.3% 40.24%
1 Yr 18.1% 5.9% 25.7% 28.05%
3 Yr 4.6%* -3.8% 10.0% 44.87%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.7% 5.4% 47.89%
10 Yr 3.5%* -1.0% 6.6% 21.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -35.4% -11.5% 23.46%
2021 2.5% -3.5% 8.5% 66.67%
2020 4.5% 1.0% 6.6% 23.08%
2019 5.2% 3.1% 6.3% 32.39%
2018 -6.6% -7.6% -0.2% 75.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -15.4% 21.3% 40.24%
1 Yr 18.1% -16.0% 25.7% 28.05%
3 Yr 4.6%* -3.8% 9.7% 44.87%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.7% 7.0% 69.01%
10 Yr 3.9%* -1.0% 8.8% 56.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -35.4% -11.5% 23.46%
2021 2.5% -3.5% 8.5% 66.67%
2020 4.5% 1.0% 6.6% 23.08%
2019 5.2% 3.1% 6.3% 32.39%
2018 -6.6% -7.1% -0.2% 95.65%

NAV & Total Return History

ISCWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISCWX Category Low Category High ISCWX % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 76.83%
Number of Holdings 1081 2 4427 18.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 M 2.54 M 420 M 81.48%
Weighting of Top 10 7.59% 2.3% 100.0% 81.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  2. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  3. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  4. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  5. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  6. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  7. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  8. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  9. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%
  10. Mineral Resources Ltd 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISCWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.61% 87.39% 99.95% 40.74%
Cash 		0.97% -0.19% 13.01% 51.85%
Other 		0.36% -2.29% 1.64% 50.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 0.04% 2.47%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 0.48% 12.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISCWX % Rank
Industrials 		21.27% 12.46% 32.63% 66.67%
Technology 		13.25% 0.00% 22.43% 50.62%
Basic Materials 		13.14% 0.00% 13.14% 2.47%
Healthcare 		10.94% 0.00% 18.67% 6.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.95% 3.31% 27.42% 76.54%
Financial Services 		8.57% 2.16% 21.69% 92.59%
Real Estate 		7.80% 0.00% 12.22% 58.02%
Energy 		7.00% 0.00% 12.34% 9.88%
Communication Services 		4.97% 1.47% 14.57% 22.22%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 2.29% 24.54% 97.53%
Utilities 		0.83% 0.00% 4.57% 71.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISCWX % Rank
Non US 		97.32% 84.83% 99.18% 50.62%
US 		1.29% 0.00% 9.36% 45.68%

ISCWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.07% 2.73% 34.18%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 1.04% 95.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 61.29%

Sales Fees

ISCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 1.00% 185.00% 89.47%

ISCWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISCWX Category Low Category High ISCWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 28.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISCWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISCWX Category Low Category High ISCWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% 0.03% 2.41% 56.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISCWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISCWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel LeVan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Daniel B. LeVan, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, Chief Investment Officer of Victory Capital Management Inc., has been with Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. LeVan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management.

John Evers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2015

7.25

7.3%

John W. Evers is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Evers was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management. He has been co-manager for MCM’s international small-cap equity discipline, a member of the portfolio management team for MCM’s international core equity discipline and lead analyst of the financials sector for the international core and international small-cap equity teams since 2007. He has been lead manager and lead analyst of the financials sector for MCM’s emerging markets equity strategy since 2011. Immediately before joining MCM, Mr. Evers was a Senior Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for The Boston Company Asset Management (including its predecessor firms), where he was an energy sector analyst and was also responsible for a quantitative research platform and production models for 10 years.

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2015

7.19

7.2%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×